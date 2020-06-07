Stay Home and have your Medical Prescriptions Delivered through Sehati!

Although Coronavirus precautionary measures are easing, it’s still important to be responsible and choose the safer option whenever possible. Patients in need of prescription medicine, particularly those in higher risk categories, will be happy to learn of a new delivery service offered by Salmaniya Medical Complex (SMC) through the Sehati app! In the appointment section all you have to do is fill in the required details, including your address and the date you would like your medicine delivered, and then submit the request.

Provided by the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA), in corporation with the Ministry of Health and the National Health Regulatory Authority, the ‘Sehati’ app aims to improve the quality and methods of delivery of healthcare services in the Kingdom. It contains a number of healthcare services from several institutions in the Kingdom which support the public from home such as Ask a Doctor and printing of birth certificates.

The app also provides names and hospitals of all physicians authorized to practice in the Kingdom, as well as a list of approved medicines available at pharmacies, including their prices. Booking appointments at health centers, and accessing blood records and radiology results readiness, among a range of other services, has never been easier.

Sehati is available for both Android and iOS devices on the Government App Store bahrain.bh/apps. For more information, please call 80008001.