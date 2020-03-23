In line with the Ministry of Health guidance, and as part of the preventive measures against the widespread of the COVID 19 virus, stc Bahrain is adopting new working models and conditions to ensure a safe environment for its employees. Providing innovative solutions to support the local community in these difficult times.

Customers can download stc Bahrain MobileApp to pay for their monthly subscriptions or register for new contract connections and renewals. They can visit the stc Online Shop at shop.stc.com.bh. An integrated platform to subscribe for a new device and have it securely and efficiently delivered to the convenience of their homes or offices. Last but not the least, customers can also use stcPay for most of their transactions including groceries or other essential items.

stc Bahrain has also extended its support to its customers who are remotely working from home and students using virtual-schooling, by providing free data bandwidth and free data streaming of platforms such as Google classroom, MS teams for education, Edunet and UOB blackboard used by majority of schools in Bahrain.

With a retail network of 20 outlets across the Kingdom, stc Bahrain’s shops continue to stay open for business, as the company is complying with the guidelines provided by Ministry of Health and disinfectant measures have been taken at all its stores and its corporate headquarters. The company has also provided its employees with flexibility to remote work to continue to offer high-quality telecommunications services to customers. This includes Customer Care Centre members who already started transitioning to working from home as a trial to ensure their availability to support if there was a need.