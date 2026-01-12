stc Bahrain and UoB Unveil Newly Revamped “stc Hall” at College of Arts

In line with its commitment to empowering youth, advancing education, and supporting the local community, stc Bahrain, a digital enabler, has partnered with the University of Bahrain (UOB) to unveil a newly renovated lecture hall, now named stc Hall, at the University’s College of Arts.

This initiative provides students with a modern, high-quality learning space designed to nurture talent, drive innovation, and prepare future leaders. The upgraded facility, with a seating capacity of 100, is equipped with advanced audiovisual technology, comfortable seating, and a versatile layout to host lectures, seminars, and university events.

The partnership, set to span 15 years, reflects stc Bahrain’s long-term investment in enhancing educational infrastructure and creating lasting value for students, academia, and the wider community.

Commenting on the launch, Eng. Khalid Al Osaimi, Chief Executive Officer of stc Bahrain said: “We are proud to collaborate with the University of Bahrain to create a state-of-the-art learning space that will inspire and empower students for years to come. This initiative reflects our dedication to investing in the Kingdom’s future by supporting education, innovation, and community development.”

The stc Hall project is part of stc Bahrain’s broader corporate social responsibility program, which focuses on promoting education, digital literacy, and community engagement across the Kingdom.