Monday, October 4, 2021
    stc Bahrain announces the first 5 winners of stc Free Fiber for Life Promotion Draw

    stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler, has announced the first 5 winners of stc Free Fiber for Life promotion. The lucky winners of the first draw are: Muneera Ebrahim Saadoon, Najat Mahmood Al Murbati, Ahmed Hasan Al Sabea, Ahmed Al Saad, Mohammed Masnoor Ali.  The winners will enjoy a 26 year-long Fiber Internet subscription from stc Bahrain.

    This comes as part of stc Bahrain’s Free Fiber for Life promotion which started on the 5th of September and will run until the 31st of October, where 15 lucky winners will be granted a free internet subscription with a range of unique benefits. You can still be one of the lucky winners, all you have to do is sign up to any of the stc Fiber packages during the competition dates to get the chance to enter the draw.

