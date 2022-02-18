stc Bahrain announces the winners of its education support program

Listen to this article now

stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler, has announced the winners of its education support program, launched 2 months ago.

stc Bahrain announced the winners’ names following a virtual raffle draw, conducted under the presence of the ministry representative. Hamad Majed Murad, Husain Ali Alabdulwahab, Hussain Ali Khalil, Sathvik Reddy Sama, Manal Ahmed Al Zayani are the lucky winners who will each receive 18,000 BD along with free 5G service throughout their studies.

Commenting on this announcement, Sh. Zeyad bin Faisal Al Khalifa, Chief Government Affairs Officer said: “We are extremely delighted to extend our support to those students during their education by providing the right tools and opportunities to help them prosper and succeed. At stc Bahrain, an investment in education is an investment in a thriving education-based economy, central to country’s 2030 Vision. We would like to congratulate our 5 winners and we hope to see them accelerate in their studies”.

The education support program is part of stc Bahrain’s ongoing corporate social responsibility strategy to empower Bahrain’s next generation. The company has developed several community programs which are all centered around generating a positive impact for the Kingdom.