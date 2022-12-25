stc Bahrain awarded “Most Innovative Digital Solutions Brand” at the Global Brand Awards

- Advertisement -

stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler, has been awarded as the “Most Innovative Digital Solutions Brand” at the Global Brand Magazine’s 10th annual Global Brands Awards in Dubai. The award was presented to stc Bahrain for its role at the forefront of driving forward Bahrain’s digital transformation in line with the Kingdom’s Economic Vision 2030.

- Advertisement -

Since its entry into the market, stc Bahrain has been instrumental in revolutionizing the digital landscape by investing heavily in the Kingdom’s digital infrastructure. stc Bahrain has expanded its offerings into new digital areas such as fintech, insuretech, gaming and more to help position the Kingdom as an advanced tech hub in the region.

Eng. Nezar Banabeela, CEO of stc Bahrain, commented: “We are honored to receive this prestigious award in recognition of our efforts to advance the Kingdom’s digital transformation journey by introducing new innovative tech solutions to the market and grow our expanding portfolio. The award is a token of our dedication to diversify our offerings, enable the digital economy, and position Bahrain as a digital hub in the region. We hope to continue to work with stakeholders and government partners to advance the Kingdom’s digital offerings.”

stc Bahrain received the recognition due to its continuously expanding portfolio that enables new innovative solutions in the Kingdom. We provide a multitude of innovative services such as converged Home offerings (Broadband, Content, Connectivity), fintech solutions through stc Pay a platform that provides on-the-go payment solutions offering several digital money opportunities and expanding its usage through collaboration with banks, remittance companies, financial services providers, and big merchants, in addition to Insuretech services through stc protect with motor insurance, extended warranty to travel insurance and roadside and home assistance is introduced, Gaming and more.

stc Bahrain made advancements in the cloud services sector by partnering with Radian Arc to deploy a new point of presence in Bahrain to enhance the Kingdom’s cloud services in the region. Our business fintech solutions have evolved to include stc Tajer and Fleet management and more. Earlier this month, stc Bahrain partnered with Microsoft and cloud solutions provider Crayon to offer Microsoft services to its business customers.

stc Bahrain also launched the Kingdom’s first standalone 5G network in partnership with Huawei and launched a dedicated International Network Operations Centre (iNOC), enabling stc to manage wholesale partners’ needs with improved efficiency, quality and SLAs t guarantee shortened response times. Earlier this year, stc Bahrain invested heavily to set up the region’s first data center in collaboration with the Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications.