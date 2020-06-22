stc Bahrain awards a brand-new BMW X1 20i to the winner of Recharge & WIN campaign

stc Bahrain awarded Farheen Begum a brand-new BMW X1 20i as part of its recently concluded, Recharge & WIN campaign.

Acknowledging customer support and rewarding them for their loyalty across a wide portfolio of services, stc Bahrain launched three campaigns – Recharge & WIN for customers who recharge their Prepaid lines, Activate & WIN for subscribers activating their services with BD 8 package and Play & WIN for customers subscribing to stc entertainment services. The campaigns ended on 2nd June 2020, rewarded more than 100 loyal customers with cash, gold bars, cars, smart phones, TVs and more.

For more information please visit https://www.stc.com.bh/ or call 124