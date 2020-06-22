Monday, June 22, 2020
Charge and Win Winner

stc Bahrain awards a brand-new BMW X1 20i to the winner of Recharge & WIN campaign

stc Bahrain awarded Farheen Begum a brand-new BMW X1 20i as part of its recently concluded, Recharge & WIN campaign.

Acknowledging customer support and rewarding them for their loyalty across a wide portfolio of services, stc Bahrain launched three campaigns – Recharge & WIN for customers who recharge their Prepaid lines, Activate & WIN for subscribers activating their services with BD 8 package and Play & WIN for customers subscribing to stc entertainment services. The campaigns ended on 2nd June 2020, rewarded more than 100 loyal customers with cash, gold bars, cars, smart phones, TVs and more.

For more information please visit https://www.stc.com.bh/ or call 124

Previous articleHigh Confidence in our Bahrain National Football Team
Next articleiGA CE participates in webinar on Future of Digital Government

RELATED ARTICLES

PR This Week

American University of Bahrain (AUBH) Launches New Bachelor’s Degree Programs for 2020-2021 Academic Year

The American University of Bahrain (AUBH), Bahrain’s first purpose-built American-style University, has expanded its portfolio of academic offerings with the introduction of two new...
Read more
PR This Week

Batelco Announces Participation in the AWS Marketplace CPPO

Batelco, the leading digital solutions provider in Bahrain has announced its role as a Consulting Partner with Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace, the fast-growing...
Read more
PR This Week

CrediMax MaxWallet and BenefitPay Partnership Agreement with Lulu Hypermarkets

CrediMax and BENEFIT announced the roll out of their Digital Wallets acceptance, “MaxWallet” and “BenefitPay” at Lulu Hypermarkets. Both MaxWallet and BenefitPay users will...
Read more
PR This Week

American University of Bahrain launches AWS Academy Cloud Foundations Course through Distance Learning

The American University of Bahrain (AUBH) has launched its Amazon Web Services (AWS) Academy course in cloud computing through distance learning, responding to a...
Read more
PR This Week

Batelco Launches Cloud Unified Communications

Batelco, the leading digital solutions provider in Bahrain announced the launch of its latest digital enterprise solution, Batelco Cloud Unified Communications, which is set...
Read more
PR This Week

Spectrum Strategy and Coordination Committee Agrees on National Frequency Plan

Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Chief Executive, Mohammed Ali Al Qaed chaired the 2nd meeting of the Spectrum Strategy and Coordination Committee, which was...
Read more

MOST READ

CrediMax MaxWallet and BenefitPay Partnership Agreement with Lulu Hypermarkets

PR This Week
CrediMax and BENEFIT announced the roll out of their Digital Wallets acceptance, “MaxWallet” and “BenefitPay” at Lulu Hypermarkets. Both MaxWallet and BenefitPay users will...
Read more
PR This Week

Spectrum Strategy and Coordination Committee Agrees on National Frequency Plan

Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Chief Executive, Mohammed Ali Al Qaed chaired the 2nd meeting of the Spectrum Strategy and Coordination Committee, which was...
Entrepreneurial Journey

Age is No Limit for Business by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

Some years ago, I met one of my schoolmates, who had opted for a voluntary retirement from his high profile job at the age...
PR This Week

Batelco Announces Participation in the AWS Marketplace CPPO

Batelco, the leading digital solutions provider in Bahrain has announced its role as a Consulting Partner with Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace, the fast-growing...
Tech

Dell’s new USB-C hub is also a speakerphone for conference calls

With a huge chunk of the working world now working remotely, conference calls in Zoom or Skype have become a central part of day-to-day...
iGA

iGA Offers eServices Bundle for Graduates via Bahrain.bh

School and university graduates are invited to finalize their graduation requirements through a bundle of eServices offered via the National Portal, bahrain.bh. Information &...
Inside Bahrain

iGA to begin issuing revamped ID Cards for Bahrain residents

In line with its commitment to directives by the Minister of Interior, General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa to further develop all ID...
Inside Bahrain

UNESCO approves celebrating HRH Premier’s International Day of Conscience annually

The Preparatory Group of the Executive Board of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has approved His Royal Highness Prime Minister...
PR This Week

American University of Bahrain (AUBH) Launches New Bachelor’s Degree Programs for 2020-2021 Academic Year

The American University of Bahrain (AUBH), Bahrain’s first purpose-built American-style University, has expanded its portfolio of academic offerings with the introduction of two new...
Sports This Week

High Confidence in our Bahrain National Football Team

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, HM the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor President of the Supreme Council...
PR This Week

American University of Bahrain launches AWS Academy Cloud Foundations Course through Distance Learning

The American University of Bahrain (AUBH) has launched its Amazon Web Services (AWS) Academy course in cloud computing through distance learning, responding to a...
Inside Bahrain

Global Appraisal for HRH Premier’s International Day of Conscience Initiative

A number of Permanent Representatives to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) praised the initiative of His Royal Highness Prime Minister...
PR This Week

stc Bahrain awards a brand-new BMW X1 20i to the winner of Recharge & WIN campaign

stc Bahrain awarded Farheen Begum a brand-new BMW X1 20i as part of its recently concluded, Recharge & WIN campaign. Acknowledging customer support and rewarding...
Inside Bahrain

WHO Chief congratulates HRH Premier on Bahraini Doctor’s Day

World Health Organisation (WHO)  director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus congratulated His Royal Highness Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al-Khalifa on designating the Bahraini...
Management Principles

Future of Workers by Dr. Jassim Haji

Millions of people around the world have been working remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic and now experts are asking whether this “business as...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
WHO congratulated Bahraini Doctor's Day

WHO Chief congratulates HRH Premier on Bahraini Doctor’s Day

AUBH New Degree Programs

American University of Bahrain (AUBH) Launches New Bachelor’s Degree Programs for...

Batelco AWS

Batelco Announces Participation in the AWS Marketplace CPPO

Toyota Highlander Hybrid SUV

Ebrahim K. Kanoo Unveils the All-New Toyota Highlander Hybrid SUV