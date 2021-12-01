stc Bahrain becomes the exclusive provider of telecom services for Deerat Al Oyoun – Final Phase

Listen to this article now

stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler, is partnering with Eskan Bank exclusively to enhance the launch of their latest project; Deerat Al Oyoun. Through this partnership, stc Bahrain will be the exclusive telecom provider for Eskan Bank’s latest project Deerat Al Oyoun, a real estate development project based in Diyar Al Muharraq.

stc Bahrain will provide its latest technology in 5G broadband services for owners and potential customers to enhance the overall connectivity and reach in the area. stc Bahrain’s sales booth is located at Deerat Al Oyoun sales center, ready to support and provide services to potential customers. Moreover, stc Bahrain will be offering 6 months of free 5G broadband services to potential customers along with exclusive offers on products and services.

Eng. Nezar Banabeela, CEO of stc Bahrain, commented: “We are proud to partner with Eskan Bank to be the exclusive provider of telecom services for Deerat Al Oyoun project, which strengthens our positioning as the best provider of 5G services in Bahrain. It also indicates the level of trust we have garnered throughout the years”.

On his part, Dr. Khalid Abdullah, General Manager at Eskan Bank, said: “Our partnership with stc Bahrain comes as part of our efforts to strengthen and consolidate frameworks of cooperation with private sector institutions. We aim to provide Bahraini citizens buying their units in the last phase of the Deerat Al Oyoun project with complimentary 5G broadband services for six months from STC Bahrain, and enhance their living experience within Diyar Al Muharraq. We continue to receive our valued visitors, especially those eligible for the Mazaya Program and the financing services provided by the Ministry of Housing, at the Deerat Al Oyoun sales office on all days of the week to view the exclusive villas and explore our show villa located on-site. We look forward to reaping the fruits of this cooperation and achieving our common housing objectives of the Kingdom of Bahrain.”

It is worth mentioning that the 1,061 villas in the last phase of Deerat Al Oyoun are available in four exterior designs, including Bahraini, Modern, Spanish and Mediterranean designs. Each villa consists of 4 bedrooms, including two master bedrooms, two halls, a kitchen, a Majlis, 4 bathrooms, a garage that can accommodate two cars, and a large backyard.

The Deerat Al Oyoun project, located at Diyar Al Muharraq, is a community project consisting of over 1,300 residential villas developed as part of a partnership initiative between the Ministry of Housing and the private sector.

