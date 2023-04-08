STC Bahrain becomes the official host of the FIFA23 eSports tournament

- Advertisement -

STC Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler, in partnership with the BSCAA (Bahrain Schools and Collegiate Athletic Association (BSCAA) are proud to announce the launch of Bahrain’s first FIFA 23 eSports tournament, Battle of the Schools’. This an exciting opportunity for school students to compete to be the best FIFA 23 player as participating school teams will battle it out in this gripping large-scale gaming competition to win a prize pool of US$ 20,000.

In Bahrain, eSports has been growing rapidly among tech-savvy youth. This is an opportunity for football fans and gamers to compete in an interactive online experience featuring the biggest sports event. In the large-scale competition hosted for the first time in Bahrain by stc Jusoor, the FIFA23 eSports tournament is eligible for students aged 11-19, males and females. This is in line with STC Bahrain bringing new interactive experiences to gamers in the Kingdom, as it continues to advance the gaming ecosystem through partnerships and community-driven initiatives such as the FIFA-based eSports tournament,

Commenting on the tournament, Shaikh Zayed bin Faisal Al Khalifa, Chief of Governmental Affairs at STC Bahrain said, “We are excited to host the Bahrain leg of the FIFA23 eSports tournament for young football fans with a tailored gaming experience in one of the most popular video game titles. This first-of-its-kind school gaming tournament is a great initiative to bring the community together virtually and allow students to get involved in something stimulating and inspiring.”

Additionally, Shaikh Zeyad said, “We encourage all schools and young gamers and football fans to come forward and demonstrate their skills while working on their communication and sportsmanship. We wish participants all the best and look forward to a thrilling gaming showcase.”

On this occasion, Dr. Shaikh Saqer Al Khalifa, President, BSCAA commented: We appreciate and value STC’s active role in the sports and educational sector. We believe that this partnership will not only benefit students in Bahrain but also play a vital role in being an example to others to partner with us or other social entities in providing the best opportunities for future generations. Esports competitions provide promising educational opportunities and specifically a roadmap to the jobs we will witness tomorrow.

Registrations for the FIFA 23 eSports tournament, ‘Battle of the Schools’ start from April 9th until 28th, for students from participating schools to register. Qualifiers will be held online from May 2nd to 10th followed by an exciting offline competition on May 13th and 14th, which will be the final phase of the tournament. Winners will stand to win a shared prize pool of US$ 20,000.

For more information, please visit www.stc.com.bh