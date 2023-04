- Advertisement -

stc Bahrain held its annual Ramadan Ghabga to celebrate the holy month with its staff members at The Ritz-Carlton’s Masaya Pavilion in the presence of CEO Eng. Nezar Banabeela and senior management team. In addition to a raffle and generous prizes, the stc Bahrain Staff Ghabga also celebrated the employees’ efforts, dedication, and team spirit.

1 of 6