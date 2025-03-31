ePaper
26.7 C
Manama
ePaper
HomePR This Weekstc Bahrain celebrates Ramadan with its media partners

stc Bahrain celebrates Ramadan with its media partners

By Media Desk
Last Updated:
Follow Bahrain This Week on Google News

Celebrating the blessed month of Ramadan, stc Bahrain hosted its annual Media Ghabga at The Ritz-Carlton Hotel, Bahrain, to express heartfelt gratitude to its invaluable media partners. The event, attended by stc Bahrain CEO Eng. Khalid Al Osaimi, senior management, and leading figures from Bahrain’s media landscape, was a celebration of collaboration and shared success.

stc Bahrain recognizes the crucial role its media partnerships play in showcasing its commitment to cutting-edge technology, robust infrastructure development, and impactful Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives that positively impact the Bahraini community.

Check out our other news

Trending Now

Latest News