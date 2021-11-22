stc Bahrain collaborates with Hasan & Habib Sons Of Mahmood to support “Trees for Life” campaign in Bahrain

Listen to this article now

stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler, signed an MoU agreement pertaining to the “Trees of life” campaign in collaboration with Hasan & Habib Sons Of Mahmood (HHM Group). To support Bahrain in its efforts to reduce desertification, high temperature, and air pollution this collaboration will plant trees in different areas to increase the green spaces to reach a more sustainable environment in Bahrain.

- Advertisement -

Commenting on this partnership, stc Bahrain Chief Government Affairs Officer Shaikh Zeyad Bin Faisal Al Khalifa, said: “We are delighted to add HHM Group as our partner in this outstanding project. Together, we will unify our efforts to increase the green spaces in Bahrain. This partnership is yet another example of the importance of national partnership which will be the base for preserving and sustaining the environment in Bahrain.”

HHM Group Head of Marketing & Communication, Hasan Zuhair Mahmood said, “We are honoured to be a part of this patriotic project inspired by stc. This project is part of our contribution to the future generation of our beloved country. Hopefully this initiative will inspire the people of Bahrain on the importance of our living environment”

The campaign was launched by stc Bahrain in collaboration with the Supreme Council for Environment and the Ministry of Works, Municipalities Affairs and Urban Planning.