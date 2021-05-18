stc Bahrain Collaborates with Huawei to Build Content Delivery Network (CDN) Ecosystem

stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Huawei, a leading global provider of ICT infrastructure and smart devices. This partnership aims to establish a state-of-the-art Content Delivery Network (CDN) serving multiple industries across various sectors regionally and globally. The strategic cooperation between both parties will further enhance stc Bahrain’s customer experience.

As heavy video and gaming traffic have resulted in the need to provide optimum streaming experiences for users, the CDN service nodes coupled with stc Bahrain’s robust infrastructure and transmission links will allow faster data transfers that are needed for loading internet content. This will provide an ideal opportunity for service providers in various sectors such as advertising, E-commerce, media and entertainment, online gaming, health and education services, and many more to store their content securely with enhanced availability and performance, closer to users to avoid unnecessary round-trip delays.

By partnering to deliver CDN services, stc Bahrain is clearly showcasing its commitment to provide exceptional digital user experience within Bahrain and beyond. Ultimately, stc Bahrain and Huawei will localize a wide variety of digital contents ranging from dynamic to multi-purpose content types. Supported by cutting edge full-convergence technologies to enable multiple-device access, this collaboration will result in improved website loading times, responsiveness, downloading and video-on-demand acceleration.

Eng. Nezar Banabeela, CEO of stc Bahrain, commented: “We are focused on revolutionizing the network services in Bahrain and to better serve the region with demanded services. Our CDN plans with our long-term partners Huawei will accelerate Bahrain and the region’s positioning as an ideal digital network hub.”

Complementing that, Caohongyu, CEO of Huawei Bahrain added: “We at Huawei Bahrain, with our valuable partners stc Bahrain, share a common vision to put Bahrain in the forefront of digital services in the region and this CDN initiative is one step towards this journey, where we are growing our future business by meeting consumer needs. Huawei stays committed to deliver the best-in-class technology and services to the Kingdom of Bahrain.”

