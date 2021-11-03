stc Bahrain collaborates with SADAD to support “Trees for Life” campaign in Bahrain

Listen to this article now

stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler, signed an MoU agreement pertaining to the “Trees of life” campaign in collaboration with SADAD. To support Bahrain in its efforts to reduce desertification, high temperature, and air pollution this collaboration will plant trees in different areas to increase the green spaces to reach a more sustainable environment in Bahrain.

Commenting on this partnership, stc Bahrain Chief Government Affairs Officer Shaikh Zeyad Bin Faisal Al Khalifa, said: “We are delighted to add SADAD as our partner in this outstanding project. Together, we will unify our efforts to increase the green spaces in Bahrain. This partnership is yet another example of the importance of national partnership which will be the base for preserving and sustaining the environment in Bahrain.”

On behalf of SADAD Electronic Payment System, Dr. Mohammed Rifaat Al Kashif, a member of the Board of Directors, said, “The afforestation initiative is a national and humanitarian initiative that reflects the spirit of national and social responsibility. We would like to thank stc and all its members for this wonderful and effective initiative.” The campaign was launched by stc Bahrain in collaboration with the Supreme Council for Environment and the Ministry of Works, Municipalities Affairs and Urban Planning.