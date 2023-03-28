STC Bahrain collaborates with the BIBF

- Advertisement -

stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler, has partnered with the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) for its latest edition of the graduate development programme, jeel ICT. The BIBF will support the youth empowerment and training programme by delivering an intensive and focused development curriculum for 12 months and developing a fully functional app that will assist the graduate trainees during their 12-month learning journey.

The Jeel ICT programme, in partnership with the Ministry of Labour, the Bahrain Economic Development Board (EDB) and Tamkeen, is designed to carve out the next generation of Bahraini Techno-Commercial professionals. The programme aims at training the youth in new-age skill sets and give them an opportunity to test their learning in a real-time corporate environment.

Sara Khonji, Chief People Officer at stc Bahrain, said: “At stc Bahrain, we believe in the development of local talent for this great nation. We are proud to design and deliver this unique programme aimed towards creating successful future leaders to take forward the aspirations of Kingdom of Bahrain’s Vision 2030”.

The BIBF’s Director, Dr. Ahmed Abdul Hameed AlShaikh, said “At the BIBF, we are committed to providing world-class educational and training opportunities, and with this collaboration with stc Bahrain, we are proud to give our students this opportunity, that will set them on the right track for a digitally-focused generation that can stay ahead of the dynamic demands of the job market and support the Kingdom’s digital transformation plans for the future”

BIBF has been a key contributor towards nurturing and harbouring talent and this collaboration is unique considering that new frontiers of learning and development will open as a part of this programme. BIBF will run around 170 days of training sessions in their premises and cover all new age Tech areas around Big Data & AI, blockchain, cloud computing, digital payments, data science, and more.

The stc Bahrain jeel ICT programme will offer selected graduates a learning environment with real-time immersive experience across the business units. The programme offers graduates on-the-job operational experience, interactive workshops, one-on-one career coaching and counselling, projects, and assignment on real time problems.

As part of the programme, 33 graduate trainees will be participating, resulting in more than 45,000 hours of training and over 800 hours of dedicated mentoring.

For more information, please visit www.stc.com.bh.