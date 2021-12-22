stc Bahrain collaborates with the Northern Governorate to support “Trees for Life” campaign in Bahrain

Listen to this article now

stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler, will be providing the Northern Governorate with 1,000 trees to support “Trees for Life” campaign in Bahrain. The partnership was launched in a small event at the Northern Governorate with the presence of H.E Dr. Mohamed bun Mubarak Bin Daina, Special Envoy for Climate Affairs and Chief Executive, Supreme Council for Environment, Bahrain, H.E. Ali bin Al-Shaikh Abdul Hussain Al-Asfoor, Northern Governor, and stc Bahrain CEO Eng. Nezar Banabeela.

- Advertisement -

Through Trees for Life campaign, which was launched earlier this year, stc Bahrain is committed to promote environmental awareness and air quality enhancement as well as reducing desertification and high temperature, in which this collaboration will plant trees in different locations withing the Governorate area that includes schools, malls and social centers. This collaboration is the first part of many phases in which 5000 trees will be planted across the Governorate.

H.E Special Envoy for Climate Affairs stressed that this national partnership would unify the efforts of all parties in increasing the green spaces, reducing desertification to face the environmental challenges. He emphasized on stc Bahrain’s leading role in preserving the environment to reach a more sustainable environment in Bahrain, expressing the Supreme Council for the Environment’s pride in organizing these initiatives which reflect social responsibility towards humans and the environment.

Commenting on this partnership, stc Bahrain CEO Eng. Nezar Banabeela, said: “stc Bahrain is actively collaborating with companies and organisations in Bahrain to increase the green spaces and to reach a more sustainable environment in Bahrain. We are delighted to collaborate with the Northern Governorate to distribute trees within this vital location. Together, we will raise awareness within the youth and to highlight the importance of national partnership for the future of Bahrain”.

Northern Governor emphasized that this comes as part of the governorate’s mission to achieve the objectives of this campaign and push towards creating environmental awareness to increase the green areas of the Northern Governorate. This is in line with government efforts to develop the agricultural sector in the Kingdom of Bahrain within the framework of the national afforestation initiative. Al-Asfoor thanked stc Bahrain, SADAD, the Supreme Council for Environment and the Northern Region Municipality for their support of this initiative, which is in line with the objectives of the national afforestation campaign (Forever Green) by planting trees in different areas and places in Bahrain which include public parks, schools, commercial complexes and social centres.

The campaign was launched by stc Bahrain in collaboration with the Supreme Council for Environment and the Ministry of Works, Municipalities Affairs and Urban Planning.