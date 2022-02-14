stc Bahrain enhances network connectivty in Salmaniya Medical Complex

Listen to this article now

stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler, has recently completed the network expansion and enhancement in Salmaniya Medical Complex in Manama. This comes as part of stc Bahrain plans to further improve its network connectivity in across the kingdom.

Through this network enhancement, both old and new Salmaniya Medical Complex buildings are deployed with In-Building Solution (IBS) technologies, in addition to 5G services in the complex area, which will improve overall connectivity, ensuring outstanding network coverage inside the Medical Complex’s buildings in which stc Bahrain customers can now enjoy excellent voice and data services.

Eng. Nezar Banabeela, CEO of stc Bahrain, commented: “We are committed to provide our customers with exceptional coverage across the kingdom. The deployment of our next generation technologies in Salmaniya Medical Complex will enhance the overall voice and data services experience, ensuring fast and reliable connectivity to everyone. At stc Bahrain, we put our customers at the heart of everything we do, and we continue to invest in our network infrastructure to improve the connectivity and provide the very best service”.

Following this development, stc Bahrain has made a number of strategical plans to improve the network connectivity in a several locations and landmarks in Bahrain throughout the year to improve the quality of network connectivity for all the customers around the kingdom.