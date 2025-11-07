stc Bahrain Expands ‘Trees for Life’ Initiative with 1,000 Saplings for Southern Municipality

Continuing its efforts in sustainability and through its ongoing Trees for life initiative, the largest private afforestation initiative in the Kingdom, stc Bahrain in collaboration with the Southern Municipality, aiming to plant 1,000 trees. This collaboration reinforces stc Bahrain’s commitment to environmental sustainability and community engagement, while supporting the municipality’s urban greening projects across the Kingdom.

The latest phase of the Trees for Life initiative builds upon a strong foundation of successful afforestation efforts already undertaken across Bahrain. The Zayed Town planting marks a crucial step in a new series of collaborative activities under this partnership, designed to increase tree coverage and enhance public spaces. With additional planting and distribution events strategically planned for the coming months, stc Bahrain and the Southern Municipality are set to accelerate the expansion of vital green areas in key locations.

Sh. Zeyad Al Khalifa, Chief Government Affairs Officer at stc Bahrain, stated: “We are proud to work alongside the Southern Municipality to bring the benefits of Trees for Life to more communities. This initiative reflects our deep commitment to environmental stewardship and the power of collaboration. Together, we are creating a greener, healthier Bahrain for generations to come.”

The Trees for Life program launched by stc Bahrain continues to expand through partnerships with municipalities, schools, and private organizations, ensuring that tree planting and distribution activities are sustained throughout the year. This collaboration also supports Bahrain’s national afforestation plan to double the number of trees in the Kingdom by 2035, a key milestone towards achieving the government’s vision of net-zero emissions by 2060.