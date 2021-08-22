stc Bahrain extends charitable donation to Husn Al Jawar Society for the 5th year

Listen to this article now

stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler, extends financial aid to one of the Kingdom’s leading charities, Husn Al Jawar, a Saudi Bahraini Society, as part of the stc Bahrain’s commitment to support widows, families with low income, people with medical conditions and students in need of educational aid.

stc Bahrain has been a pioneer in giving back to its community since its inception and has been in an ongoing partnership with Husn AL Jawar for more than 5 years. The financial aid will be utilized by Husn Al Jawar is put to support families across the Kingdom, adding to the thousands of families that Husn Al Jawar has already supported throughout the years.

“We at stc Bahrain are always looking for ways to support our community, and this charitable initiative and its philanthropic contributions to Husan Al Jawar and causes that they provide from financial, educational and welfare support for children and women which include Bahraini and Saudi families across the Kingdom.” said Sh. Zeyad bin Faisal Al Khalifa, Chief Government Affair’s Officer at stc Bahrain. ” We truly believe that giving is not just about donation, but to work continuously together on making a difference by providing our community with better lives.”

stc Bahrain works with a big number of charities along the year, these charities include Al Sanabel Orphan Care Society, Discover Islam and the Royal Humanitarian Foundation, while also helping raise awareness on issues such as the environment and health.

For more information, please visit www.stc.com.bh/content/donations and to know more about the society visit www.husn-aljawar.com.