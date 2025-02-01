stc Bahrain Graduates 3rd Jeel ICT Program Batch

stc Bahrain, a digital enabler, proudly celebrated the graduation of the 3rd batch of its Jeel ICT Graduate Development Program, marking a significant milestone for both the graduates and stc Bahrain. The event celebrated the graduates’ achievements and reaffirmed stc Bahrain’s commitment to investing in the future of Bahrain’s ICT sector.

The intensive 12-month graduate development program (jeel ICT), launched in partnership with the Ministry of Labour, the Bahrain Economic Development Board (EDB) and Tamkeen, is in line with the Kingdom’s digital vision to invest in building the Bahraini youth’s ICT capabilities and competencies through world-class training and career development opportunities.

jeel ICT Graduate Development Program has equipped a new generation of Bahraini talent with the needed skills and knowledge to spearhead the Kingdom’s digital transformation journey. The program’s success is underscored by impressive key metrics demonstrating the graduates’ commitment and the depth of the program: over 45,000 development hours, more than 5,000 hours dedicated to coaching and mentoring, and contributions to over 60 specialized projects. Beyond technical expertise, the program fostered well-rounded individuals, with participants contributing over 150 hours to team engagement activities and over 250 hours dedicated to social contribution initiatives.

Shaikh Zeyad Al Khalifa, Chief Government Affairs Officer at stc Bahrain, said, “Our CSR strategic focus aligns closely with key pillars of Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030 and the government’s digital strategy. Our Jeel ICT program exemplifies this alignment by investing in young Bahraini talent and equipping them with essential digital skills to contribute to the growth of Bahrain’s ICT sector. We’re building a strong community of skilled ICT professionals in Bahrain, driving innovation and future growth.”

Eng. Fahad Al Owaini, Chief Human Resources Officer at stc Bahrain commented, “We stand filled with pride and happiness as we witness the culmination of the 3rd edition of jeel ICT Program. This program is a cornerstone of our commitment to developing Bahraini talent, as these graduates represent a bright future for ICT landscape in Bahrain, embodying our belief that investing in our people is investing in our future. Over the past year, our graduates have demonstrated outstanding dedication and resilience. Their collective efforts, encompassing remarkable metrics, are a testament to their commitment to growth and innovation.”

In line with the Kingdom’s 2030 vision, the program embodies stc Bahrain’s belief in the potential of Bahraini youth and, is meticulously designed to nurture and empower local talent. By equipping graduates with the necessary tools, knowledge, and experiences, stc Bahrain is ensuring a future where Bahrainis lead the charge in the ever-evolving ICT landscape.