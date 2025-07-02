stc Bahrain Honoured as Huawei’s Talent Partner

stc Bahrain, a digital enabler, was recognized as the “Talent Development Strategic Partner” at the Huawei Bahrain 2024 ICT Talent Achievement Closing Ceremony. Held at the eLearning Center at the University of Bahrain, the event celebrated key contributors to Bahrain’s ICT sector and highlighted efforts to develop local talent for the country’s growing digital economy. The award reflects stc Bahrain’s role in advancing youth empowerment and supporting Bahrain’s digital transformation goals in line with the Economic Vision 2030.

Through initiatives such as the Jeel ICT Program, stc Bahrain has played a key role in enhancing the academic learning and industry needs. This fully nationalized training program equips young Bahrainis with practical skills to lead the Kingdom’s technological advancement. The company has also attracted over USD $130 million in IT investments and is driving growth in the national ICT sector, with a projected 35% increase in IT employment by 2027.

Commenting on the recognition, Eng. Khalid Al Osaimi, CEO of stc Bahrain, said: “We are honored to be recognized as the ‘Talent Development Strategic Partner’ at this important event. At stc Bahrain, we believe that investing in our youth is essential to building a sustainable and innovative future for the Kingdom. Through programs like Jeel ICT, we are preparing young Bahrainis to lead in the digital era and contribute to Bahrain’s journey toward becoming a regional ICT hub.”

The Huawei Bahrain 2024 ICT Talent Achievement Closing Ceremony brought together key stakeholders from the ICT sector, including government officials, industry leaders, and academia representatives, to celebrate achievements in ICT education and highlight strategies for strengthening collaboration. stc Bahrain’s recognition highlights its commitment to empowering Bahraini youth and supporting the Kingdom’s economic goals through strategic investments in technology and human capital.