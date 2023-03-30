STC Bahrain hosts annual media ghabga

- Advertisement -

Celebrating the blessed month of Ramadan and recognizing the support of media partners and social media influencers, stc Bahrain hosted its annual Ramadan Media Ghabga at The Ritz-Carlton Hotel, Bahrain. Eng. Nezar Banabeela, stc Bahrain’s CEO, the company’s senior management, and top media publications and social media influencers attended the event.

As part of the event, stc Bahrain highlighted its new video social program, “Ana Laha” in collaboration with the Ministry of Information and produced with media influencer Omar Farouk. The program highlights the real-life experiences of people in the local community, including those of determination, children, women, the elderly, workers, and so on. The “Ana Laha” program, which will air on Bahrain TV and stc Bahrain digital channels this year, follows after two successful years of the Kafo program, which attracted millions of viewers and received regional recognition. Programs such as these are in line with stc Bahrain’s commitment to continuously focus on initiatives that are integral to society and help enrich their lives while enabling us to build community connections.

Eng. Nezar Banabeela, stc Bahrain’s CEO said: “During Ramadan, we always look forward to engage with our media partners and social media influencers who are instrumental in our journey to support Bahrain’s digital transformation as a world-class digital enabler. We acknowledge their huge role and support in promoting our technological advancements, infrastructure upgrades, new products and services, and CSR initiatives that benefit Bahrain and the local community The partnership has been valuable to us, and we look forward to continuing with greater collaborations in the future.”