Sunday, May 17, 2020
stc virtual ghabga

stc Bahrain hosts its first virtual staff Ghabga this Ramadan

stc Bahrain held its annual Ramadan Ghabga virtually for the first time this year, inviting their staff members to celebrate the holy month of Ramadan and enjoy a number of virtual activities together. CEO Eng. Nezar Banabeela greeted the staff and wished them and their families a blissful month.

The annual event that aims to celebrate Ramadan spirit and strengthen relations among employees, has been transformed digitally being the new communication channel between each other. The event included several activities such as a raffle draw, entertainment and other surprises and activities.  The staff also enjoyed their virtual ghabga meals while attending the event which was delivered to them freshly from The Ritz Carlton Hotel and Spa.

Throughout the years, stc Bahrain has successfully created an employee-first culture in the workplace and improved the work-life balance for its employees. This activity is one of many organized to strengthen employee relations specially in these uncertain times.

