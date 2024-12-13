stc Bahrain Launches Home Transformation Project

- Advertisement -

stc Bahrain, a digital enabler, is reinforcing its commitment to uplifting the local community through its ongoing ‘stc Fereej’ initiative in cooperation with the Royal Humanitarian Foundation (FHF). The recent home Transformation project specifically focuses on providing support to families who are facing difficulties by furnishing 15 houses situated in various locations across Bahrain.

In an effort to personalize this initiative, the dedicated team at stc Bahrain took the time to engage with each household and gain a deeper understanding of their unique needs and preferences. The mission extends beyond just providing furniture; it’s about transforming these houses into warm, comfortable homes that cater to the unique needs of each family.

In line with their commitment to supporting the local economy, stc Bahrain has collaborated with reputable Bahraini furniture providers. Each of these partners has taken responsibility for furnishing five houses, equipping them with comprehensive range of furnishings and amenities. This includes bedrooms, family rooms, air conditioning units, televisions, and more.

Shaikh Zeyad Al Khalifa, Chief Government Affairs Officer at stc Bahrain, said “The Fereej initiative is a strategic step in line with Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030, which aims to elevate living standards and ensure well-being for the local community. Our Fereej initiative not only focuses on empowering the underprivileged in society, but also showcases the exceptional talent and capabilities of Bahraini companies. We are committed to investing in the sustainable development of these families, providing them with resources and life-changing opportunities that will have a lasting impact. We would like to thank or partners, and the RHF team for their continuous support in making this project a great success.”

His Excellency Shaikh Ali bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Secretary-General of the Royal Humanitarian Foundation (RHF) stated, “This partnership with stc Bahrain is a remarkable initiative for the community. Through the efforts of the team, we have furnished 15 homes for families supported by the the Royal Humanitarian Foundation, providing them with a comfortable and dignified living environment. We hope this initiative inspires others to join us in empowering families in need. Stc Bahrain’s partnership has been invaluable to us, and we commend their dedication to community service.”

Leading the charge with the stc Fereej, stc Bahrain hopes to set a precedent for others in society, creating a sense of unity and cooperation that can contribute to building a stronger, more supportive community together.

stc Bahrain’s ‘Fereej’ program, which means “neighbourhood” includes a wide range of initiatives designed to support and empower local communities in Bahrain, including providing home renovations, neighbourhood renovations, educational opportunities, and healthcare services to underprivileged families.