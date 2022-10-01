stc Bahrain launches its third Technical Capacity Program in partnership with Huawei

- Advertisement -

stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler, launched its third technical capacity program that aims at investing in the development of its employees across technical areas/domains. The training program was launched with the signing of a 2 year strategic partnership agreement between stc Bahrain and Huawei, to develop the capabilities of employees and improve operations.

- Advertisement -

The program has been split into two phases to deliver company’s strategic priorities. The program has been designed to upgrade people knowledge and skills around Technology, Network and Digital ecosystem that shall serve the business need to adopt and adapt to innovation and expansion in the Digital Telecom space.

Sara Khonji, Chief People Officer at stc Bahrain, said: “At stc Bahrain, we believe that growth and expansion of business is organically driven by people who invest their skills and abilities to deliver new and unique propositions. We are proud to design and deliver this unique program for our people around Cloud/AI/Data Analytics/Network Technology and ICT that shall support us in delivering promise to the customers in form of better experience and value and at the same time building the people strength for organic and inorganic career growth. Our resolve is to keep on investing on people.”

Huawei has been our key partner in delivering successfully our 2 previous cohorts with over 6,000 hours of onsite/ online training and we see this 3rd cohort bringing new learning opportunities across to people to enhance their personal and professional growth.