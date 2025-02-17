stc Bahrain launches new edition of ‘stc Wonderland’ festival

stc Bahrain, a digital enabler, launched a new edition of its family-friendly ‘stc Wonderland’ festival at Seef Boulevard in the Seef District. The 20-day festival will feature a diverse range of enjoyable entertainment in a family-friendly atmosphere. The opening ceremony was attended by members of stc Bahrain executive management, along with media representatives and influencers from the Kingdom.

This year’s ‘stc Wonderland’ festival promises a one-of-a-kind family experience, running daily from 4 PM until 11 PM on weekdays and 4 PM until 12 AM on weekends. The festival features diverse entertainment for all ages, including an ice-skating rink, thrilling amusement games, live musical performances, and a wide array of food and beverage vendors.

Shaikh Zeyad Al Khalifa, Chief Government Affairs Officer at stc Bahrain, commented, “At stc Bahrain, we are committed to creating enriching and memorable experiences for the community. The ‘stc Wonderland’ festival embodies this commitment, providing a vibrant platform where families and friends can come together to celebrate and enjoy a multitude of activities. We believe in the significant impact of community events, and we are pleased to offer this unique experience to the entire Bahraini community.”

stc Bahrain remains committed to organizing successful community events, and the “stc Wonderland” festival is a distinctive addition to these initiatives. The company invites everyone to join the festivities and enjoy the enchanting atmosphere of ‘stc Wonderland’ festival.