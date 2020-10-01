Sunday, October 4, 2020
stc partners with China Telecom Global (CTG) Fiber

stc Bahrain launches new Fiber Plans with No-Contract and provides exclusive offers for JAWWY TV Home

stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler, is expanding its stc fiber plans, offering the all new No-Contract Fiber plans option with an attractive bouquet of benefits along with revised contractual plans. All that comes to offer more generous data value and integrated with the free subscription to Jawwy TV Home. A flagship product of Intigral, Jawwy TV brings the best home entertainment streaming experience including premium content covering OSN with an extensive VOD library of more than 20,000 movies and TV shows from popular global and regional networks, along with original and exclusive titles.

The new fiber plans offer variation of options for the customers starting as low as BD7.5 on contract and BD11 on no-contact serving the different choices and flavors of customers in the market. The plans bring to customers a great value for price offering unlimited internet for weekends and unlimited internet from morning till mid-night during the week for Free on the contractual plans and for BD 1/month only for the no-contract plans. In addition, the plans offer the first month rental for Free and clubs huge data allowances up to 1.5 TB with added bonus of calling minutes to other operators and data up to 15GB on the users’ mobile line.

stc Fiber

Not to miss the best of entertainment, Fiber plans starting BD 15 comes with a free 12-month subscription of Jawwy TV Home bundling additional 100 GB monthly on the top of the plan’s data allowance. Now new and existing stc Fiber customers can enjoy free access to more to a huge library of content from renowned global and regional partners including  OSN , Starzplay, FOX, mbc, Carlton and Wide Khaliji with great features including multi-screen viewing, HD quality content , rewind option for live TV, parental control, and personalized watch lists,  all in one box!

