Thursday, May 21, 2020
stc virtual panel discussion

stc Bahrain launches the FIRST virtual panel discussion on the financial sector digital readiness and challenges during COVID-19

stc Bahrain, a world class digital enabler, will be hosting a series of virtual panel discussions, bringing together industry leaders and government entities on how company and the local economy are responding and evolving to this global pandemic. Launching the first virtual panel discussions, stc Bahrain collaborated with leading financial institutions, American Express Middle East, Standard Chartered Bank and CrediMAX to talk about the “Financial sector digital readiness and challenges during COVID-19”.

As part of stc Bahrain’s initiatives towards digital transformation, stc Bahrain’s CEO Eng. Nezar Banabeela and the leaders of three financial institutions, Mr. Mazin Khoury, CEO – American Express Middle East, Mr. Abdulla Bukhowa, CEO – Standard Chartered Bank and Mr. Ahmed Seyadi, CE – CrediMAX discussed COVID-19 as the biggest digital disruption in recent times and the emerging key challenges and opportunities it presents redefining the way businesses now operate. The virtual panel was attended by employees and business partners of the participating organisations.

Eng. Nezar Banabeela, CEO, stc Bahrain said, “We’re delighted to have participation from our esteemed fellow leaders, who collaborated with us to share their views and business continuity measures on scaling up their operations digitally during these changing times. These virtual discussions are an opportunity for us to share valuable first-hand knowledge from industry experts and we hope to facilitate similar conversations that help streamline business operations and respond effectively to the changing consumer behaviour and industry trends.”

The financial sector in Bahrain, is one of the key contributors to the Kingdom’s economic development, operating uninterruptedly and providing important services to individuals, businesses and communities in these evolving times. At the forefront of driving Bahrain’s digital future, stc Bahrain has been working with its business partners to help them extend their digitally available services to their clients. These webinars hosted by stc Bahrain, are key to help enhance Kingdom’s digital transformation readiness while bringing together industry sectors to embrace digital solutions and support measures to help uplift the local economy.

