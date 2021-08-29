stc Bahrain launches the fourth edition of its highly successful ‘Art & Culture’ programme

Listen to this article now

In line with its strategic corporate initiative, stc Bahrain launched its fourth edition of the ‘Arts and Culture’ platform – a community engagement program designed to empower the residents of Bahrain with creative and artistic skills.

With its highly successful previous three editions attracting close to 300 participants, this year’s in line with its efforts to protect the health and safety of the community during the global pandemic the workshops are conducted through an online learning forum.

Eng. Nezar Banabeela, CEO of stc Bahrain, commented: “stc Bahrain’s Arts and Culture is a platform created to bring together the community to learn, enhance their skills and experience Art. The program is designed to help gain hands-on knowledge on expressing themselves through different forms of Art. With this platform, we aim to empower and support the participants to pursue their creative aspirations.”

stc Bahrain’s Art and Culture workshop led by over 30 artists from Bahrain; this year’s workshops varied from photography to interior design and das art, decoupage, resin, acrylic painting, and more.

Open to all residents of Bahrain who are aged above 16, the free of charge art and culture workshops are a great opportunity for people looking to pursue their creative passion and enhance their capabilities across different fields. Interested candidates are encouraged to follow stc Bahrain Instagram page, @stc_bhr and its live stories to access the registration link.