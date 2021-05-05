stc Bahrain launches the largest afforestation campaign “Trees for Life” in the Kingdom

stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler, launched the “Trees for Life” campaign, the largest national afforestation campaign in Bahrain in cooperation with the Supreme Council for Environment and under the supervision of the Ministry of Works, Municipalities Affairs and Urban Planning. This comes as part of the efforts and strategies of the Supreme Council for Environment and the Ministry of Works, Municipalities Affairs and Urban Planning, which aims to increase afforestation in various areas to preserve the land and nature in Bahrain.

This partnership follows the MoU signing by stc Bahrain and the Supreme Council for Environment and the Ministry of Works, Municipalities Affairs and Urban Planning. As part of the collaboration, it would unify the efforts of all parties to face the environmental challenges of reducing desertification, high temperature, and air pollution by increasing the green spaces to reach a more sustainable environment in Bahrain.

Commenting on this initiative, stc Bahrain CEO Eng. Nezar Banabeela, said, “We are pleased to announce the launch of this outstanding national initiative for afforestation, which comes within the policies and strategies of the Supreme Council for Environment and the Ministry of Works, Municipalities Affairs and Urban Planning. Through this initiative we aim to protect the environment by intensifying green spaces and planting the largest trees in various regions in Bahrain. We are also pleased to launch the first phase of this campaign, which aims to generate awareness of afforestation emphasizing on the national partnership as a base for the process of preserving and sustaining the environment in Bahrain”.

His Excellency Dr. Mohamed bin Mubarak bin Daina, Special Envoy for Climate Affairs and Chief Executive of the Supreme Council for Environment, indicated that the Council is keen on afforestation given its significant environmental role. It contributes to adapting to climate change, reducing carbon emissions, and reducing temperatures. The contribution of individuals and institutions in increasing the green areas will significantly affect increasing the per capita green spaces, thereby improving the environmental situation and the quality of life in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Additionally, The Supreme Council for Environment has developed a study to select what types of trees should be planted and are suitable for Bahrain that bear heat and salinity and do not consume much water and does not affect the infrastructure. Therefore, this study will facilitate the process of choosing suitable trees for the campaign.

Undersecretary of the Ministry of Works, Municipality Affairs and Urban Planning Shaikh Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Khalifa has praised the Trees for Life campaign stating that the initiative will have a substantial impact on improving the environment.

The Undersecretary of Municipality Affairs invited all sectors to participate in this initiative to meet its goals, eventually improving the climate, protecting the environment, and increasing afforestation and greening.

He further added: “The Ministry of Works, Municipality Affairs and Urban Planning has developed an integrated plan to raise landscaping, afforestation and plantings in parks, streets, public squares and intersections, emphasizing on the Ministry’s strategy in developing such initiatives. These initiatives will provide a green environment through afforestation of public and internal streets to preserve the environmental view. This is part of its priorities in achieving sustainable development in the Kingdom of Bahrain.”

He further added: “We have several strategic projects that fall into the same goals, for example, developing intersections such as Al-Farouq intersection, Al-Janabiyah intersection, public streets, the agricultural oases project, the palm project, and other environmental projects”.

He also added: “One of the initiatives that aims to achieve these goals is to establish several agricultural nurseries in each governorate to increase agricultural production that will increase the green area and improve the overall environment.”

He pointed out that there is a cooperation with the Supreme Council for Environment regarding the types of implants and trees suitable for the climate and environment of the Kingdom of Bahrain, which will improve the climate, reduce temperatures, and preserve the biological diversity of local plants.

The Municipalities Undersecretary stressed on the importance of community partnership to preserve the environment emphasizing that the “municipalities” have advanced experiences in the field of community partnership through a number of ongoing initiatives with the civil society in order to preserve the environment, such as “Garden Friends” initiative and Good Seed” initiative and other initiatives.

Commenting on the initiative, stc BahrainChief of Government Affairs Shaikh Zeyad bin Faisal Al Khalifa, stressed on the importance of these national initiatives, saying: “At stc Bahrain, we always strive to undertake projects and initiatives that contribute to the sustainable development process within the framework of our responsibility towards Bahraini society. Through this national campaign, we have also developed a clear strategy and a long-term action plan in cooperation with our partners to increase the percentage of trees and afforestation in Bahrain. In which contributes to reaching the environmental balance by reducing pollution, air purification, environmental protection, and community preservation”.

A tree for life” is a joint national project

This outstanding national campaign is the result of joint efforts between various sectors and individuals. A collaboration between stc Bahrain and the Supreme Council for Environment to work on environmental projects and initiatives that come within the policies of the Supreme Council for Environment and the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. Coordination has also been made with the Ministry of Works, Municipalities Affairs, and Urban Planning to take the necessary approvals and implement afforestation execution, which include streets, roads, government departments, and companies in the private sector and desert areas.

Bahrain’s aesthetic view

The importance of this initiative is that it is patriotic. Whereas the term “the home of a million palm trees”, as mentioned in the history of the Kingdom of Bahrain, is present in the mind of every Bahraini person represented by Bahrain’s splendour and natural beauty. Hence, the importance of such initiatives emerges, which will contribute to spreading the culture of afforestation among all segments of society as well as preserving the beauty of Bahrain’s environment.

The importance of afforestation

Trees help protect the environment by lowering the temperature of the surrounding area by increasing the shade, purify the air from toxic gases such as carbon dioxide, and improving the biodiversity of the area.

It is noteworthy that the campaign also aims to enhance local environmental awareness through community participation by inviting everyone from all parties, whether governmental or private, or individuals to participate in this campaign and plant trees in various regions of Bahrain to make it a sustainable process for future generations.