stc Bahrain, LigaData Partner for AI and Data Transformation

stc Bahrain, a digital enabler, has formed a strategic partnership with LigaData to drive its digital transformation forward in Bahrain using the power of AI. This collaboration is a significant step in stc Bahrain’s evolution into a technology-driven telecom leader, using advanced AI to enhance customer intelligence and unlock new revenue streams through data monetization.

With the first phase of this ambitious program, stc Bahrain will be deploying LigaData’s cutting-edge SubscriberIQ product, a GenAI-powered customer segmentation and data intelligence platform, which has been purpose-built for telecom companies transitioning into technology-centric businesses. By integrating LigaData’s AI-driven insights, stc Bahrain will be able to deliver hyper-personalized experiences, optimize customer engagement strategies, and drive smarter business decisions.

Ahmad Al Sharif, Chief Technology and Digital Officer at stc Bahrain commented, “This partnership with LigaData represents a significant step in our strategic vision to lead digital transformation for stc Bahrain, aligning with the government’s economic vision for Bahrain. By leveraging AI and advanced data analytics, we are enhancing our ability to understand and serve our customers better, while also unlocking new avenues for data-driven growth. The deployment of SubscriberIQ is just the beginning of our AI-powered evolution.”

LigaData’s SubscriberIQ solution empowers telecom operators with a real-time, data-driven approach to customer intelligence, enabling dynamic pricing strategies, fixed-mobile convergence, and improved service personalization.

Following the initial deployment of SubscriberIQ, stc Bahrain will expand the AI-driven program to advance its data monetization strategy, transforming raw network data into actionable insights that benefit enterprise partners, digital service providers, and other ecosystem stakeholders.

“We are excited to support stc Bahrain in their journey to becoming a truly AI-powered telecom provider,” said [Khaled W Jaouni], [COO and Head of MEA] at LigaData. “With LigaData’s Data Monetization and AI suite of products and services, STC Bahrain will gain deeper customer intelligence, enhanced operational efficiencies, and new monetization opportunities through the power of AI and data science.”

stc Bahrain is at the forefront of driving innovation in digital transformation and next-generation AI capabilities, enhancing its position as a regional leader in telecom technology and data-driven services. The partnership with LigaData is a key enabler of this vision, paving the way for enhanced customer experiences and sustainable revenue growth through AI and data monetization.