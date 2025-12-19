stc Bahrain Marks Bahrain National Day with Employee Celebrations

stc Bahrain, a digital enabler, hosted a series of events for its employees in celebration of Bahrain National Day and the anniversary of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa‘s accession to the throne. These festivities aimed to cultivate a spirit of unity and national pride, demonstrating stc Bahrain’s commitment to the Kingdom’s development and progress, and showcasing its rich heritage.

To mark the special occasion, stc Bahrain created a memorable experience for its employees and their families with a range of engaging activities across its corporate headquarters.