stc Bahrain offers an exclusive upgrade on Fiber with up to 6 times the speed

stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler, has announced a new exclusive, offering its Fiber customers an unparalleled increase in speeds up to 6 times faster. This comes as part of stc Bahrain’s commitment to provide an indispensable service experience to cater for the increasing customers’ needs in Bahrain. The promotion started on the 7th of May 2021.

- Advertisement -

stc Fiber offers a new approach in delivering the highest quality with speed up to 1 Gbps, the most efficient, fastest broadband connectivity to homes across the Kingdom of Bahrain. With this new upgrade, stc Bahrain is offering its most advanced Fiber without contract. Moreover, customers can also enjoy free OSN as part of Jawwy Tv box included in all plans starting from BD 15.

stc Bahrain aims to build a better life for every Bahraini and residents in Bahrain. Therefore, the new upgrade comes in line with this direction to provide the best of what technology can enable to enhance all aspects of life for both consumers and businesses.

stc Bahrain Fiber packages come with generous data allowances along with a range of unique benefits starting from BD 15 per month. Furthermore, stc Bahrain also offers the Truly unlimited packages starting from BD 22. Additionally, customers can subscribe through Eshop or they can visit their nearest store. For more information, please visit https://www.stc.com.bh/