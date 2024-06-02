stc Bahrain organized a tree planting initiative as part of its ‘Trees for Life’ campaign

- Advertisement -

stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler, announced its tree planting initiative that took place at Qalaat Arad as part of its “Trees for Life” campaign. The initiative was organized in cooperation with Muharraq Municipality and included volunteers from stc Bahrain who come together to contribute to a greener Bahrain.

The “Trees for Life” campaign aims to raise awareness about the importance of environmental conservation and encourage community involvement in creating a greener and healthier Bahrain. The initiative provides a platform for volunteers to learn about the benefits of tree planting and contribute to a sustainable future for the Kingdom.

“At stc Bahrain, we believe in investing in a sustainable future for our community,” said Shaikh Zeyad Al Khalifa, the Chief Government Affairs Officer at stc Bahrain, “Tree planting is a powerful act that benefits our environment, community, and well-being in countless ways. By collaborating with the municipality, we can broaden our reach and engage with the local community and youth, teaching them the basics of planting for a better Bahrain.”

stc Bahrain’s “Trees for Life” initiative is in line with the government’s vision to achieve net zero by 2060 by implementing green initiatives that mitigate climate change and achieve carbon neutrality through public-private partnerships.



By investing in sustainable initiatives, stc Bahrain is contributing to the growth and development of the Kingdom while also promoting a greener and healthier environment for all.