stc Bahrain Partners with Ahlan App for Rewards

- Advertisement -

stc Bahrain, a digital enabler, announced a strategic partnership with Ahlan App, a Bahraini loyalty program that rewards its customers when visiting their favorite restaurants or when ordering for pickup or delivery with cashback rewards that they can use for shopping for food, groceries, flowers and chocolate. This collaboration makes Ahlan the official partner for the stc Rewards program on the stc BH app, significantly expanding the merchant network with over 100 new Ahlan restaurants and cafes and adding new benefits to stc Bahrain customers.

With this partnership, stc Bahrain subscribers can now enjoy exclusive discounts, buy-one-get-one-free offers, and other promotions, enhancing their overall rewards experience on the stc BH app. The total number of merchants available through stc Rewards on the stc BH app will now increase to over 100.

Karim Tabbouche, Chief Consumer Officer at stc Bahrain said, “At stc Bahrain, our strategy is to provide unique value to our customers and enable our loyalty partners to promote their brands and help drive footfall to them. These promotions are integrated into our app and enable customers to easily browse and redeem their savings. Our partnership with Ahlan further strengthens our rewards platform, offering a greater variety of dining options and attractive offers for our customers to enjoy. “

Mr. Faisal Rashid, CEO of Ahlan application, expressed: “We are thrilled to collaborate with stc Bahrain, this partnership marks a significant milestone for Ahlan, as it allows us to expand our reach and better serve all segments of Bahraini community. Leveraging stc Bahrain’s strong market presence, we aim to enhance the availability of our services across all channels, ensuring that both our customers and stc’s benefit from this strategic collaboration.”

- Advertisement -

stc Bahrain’s stc BH app provides a wide range of services from bill payment, top-up prepaid lines, monitor usage, roaming services, online shopping and dining offers. The app provides users with the latest offers and promotions, providing a platform for customers to manage their accounts. The application also contains features such as auto pay, the ability to save credit card information to automatically pay bills, pay/recharge using apple pay, buy devices, and more. The app is available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play for all users to keep tabs on usage and pay bills.