Monday, June 15, 2020
stc partners with China Telecom Global (CTG)

stc Bahrain partners with CTG for global connectivity services

stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler signed a partnership with China Telecom Global (CTG), a leading global ICT services provider for the Seamless global connectivity services, which will be vital to augment fast-growing economies in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. 

Under this new partnership, stc Bahrain’s customers in the region—particularly those looking to expand in Asia Pacific will have an opportunity to enjoy more convenient and reliable connections that support their business growth. The MENA market plays a critical role in CTG’s global expansion and hence, will further boost CTG’s network support to its customers in the MENA market, and empower Chinese companies to further explore global markets and actively embrace the digital economy.

“Through this partnership, China Telecom is able to extend its services to its clients in the Middle East while utilizing stc Bahrain’s reliable and robust infrastructure,” said Eng. Nezar Banabeela, CEO of stc Bahrain. “We are also delighted to consolidate our presence in Asia Pacific and are looking forward to a long-term partnership with China Telecom.”

Commenting on this partnership, Mr. Changhai Liu, Managing Director of China Telecom Africa & Middle East Limited explained that: “This new collaboration with stc Bahrain further allows China Telecom to strengthen its service capabilities in the Middle East and North Africa region. We look forward to this long-term partnership with stc Bahrain and hope to unlock potential and create new value for our users.”

Evident through stc Bahrain’s self-healing national backhaul network and border-crossing terrestrial fiber cables, the Middle East is at a significant growth stage where the region is increasingly considered a connectivity hub, and the future of peering. The agreement allows stc Bahrain and CTG to expand their service coverage with tremendous resources to maintain a consistently high level of services and improved accessibility in the key gateway between the East and the West.

This partnership also comes at a time where stc Bahrain has been actively establishing a strong reputation in the wholesale industry, enabling it to own one of the largest wholesale market shares while promoting Bahrain as the GCC ICT hub. 

With its extensive network and capabilities across the globe, China Telecom has always taken an international perspective to address growing market demands. This is in line with the company’s tremendous experience of serving large-scale multinational corporations, accounting for 40% of Fortune Global 500, and helping businesses worldwide to be better equipped for digital transformation of their products and services.

Previous articleHyundai donates medical and protection equipment items worth USD $2.4 million to Middle East and Africa countries to fight COVID-19

RELATED ARTICLES

PR This Week

Hyundai donates medical and protection equipment items worth USD $2.4 million to Middle East and Africa countries to fight COVID-19

Hyundai Motor Company is to donate medical equipment and personal protection items worth USD $2.4 million to countries across the Middle East and Africa...
Read more
PR This Week

Kalaam Telecom Deploys Ciena WaveLogic Coherent Optics

Kalaam Telecom Group, a leading managed solutions provider for businesses across GCC and international markets, announced the launch of Kalaam Network Optical Transit (KNOT),...
Read more
PR This Week

The Central Bank of Bahrain and Bahrain Bourse launch Murabaha Sukuk Service

As part of the ongoing efforts towards the development of Islamic banking and promoting Capital Market in the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Central Bank...
Read more
PR This Week

Sunshine House Participates in Fatima Bint Resq Project

Sunshine House has donated bars of handsoaps to the community campaign managed by the Fatima Bint Resq Project and in collaboration with BHR4ALL. These...
Read more
PR This Week

Azadea Group Donates 432 Boxes of Clothes to Bahrain Red Crescent Society (BRCS)

As part of it’s continuing effort to promote Corporate Social Responsibility, the Azadea Group, the Kingdom’s leading retail company, has once again made a...
Read more
PR This Week

Majid Al Futtaim introduces new digital shopping experience ‘Trends At Your Doorstep’ at City Centre Bahrain

City Centre Bahrain, the premier shopping, entertainment and lifestyle destination in the Kingdom, has forayed into the world of online shopping with the launch...
Read more

MOST READ

Batelco Announces First Batch of Locally Produced Face Masks Ready for Delivery

PR This Week
Batelco has announced that the first batch of locally produced masks is now ready for delivery in continuation of the recent campaign that is...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

One million seedlings of summer flowers produced in Works Ministry’s nurseries

Works, Municipalities Affairs and Urban Planning Minister, Essam bin Abdulla Khalaf, said that the Ministry’s nurseries produce one million seedlings of seasonal summer flowers...
Inside Bahrain

UoB granted ‘Blackboard Catalyst Award for Leading Change’

Blackboard Education and Research Foundation has granted the University of Bahrain (UoB) the “Blackboard Catalyst Award for Leading Change”, and placed it among universities...
PR This Week

Majid Al Futtaim introduces new digital shopping experience ‘Trends At Your Doorstep’ at City Centre Bahrain

City Centre Bahrain, the premier shopping, entertainment and lifestyle destination in the Kingdom, has forayed into the world of online shopping with the launch...
Inside Bahrain

Ministry of Health stresses importance of vigilantly following all COVID-19 precautionary health measures

The Ministry of Health today stressed that it is the national responsibility of all to follow the precautionary health measures enacted by the government,...
Inside Bahrain

HH Shaikh Nasser congratulates graduates through virtual graduation

Bahrain School has hosted a virtual graduation ceremony for its 63 students who have recreated the magic of graduation even though the COVID-19 pandemic...
Inside Bahrain

BACA’s new projects discussed

Deputy prime Minister His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Mubarak Al Khalifa received Shaikha Mai bint Mohammed Al Khalifa, President of Bahrain Culture and Antiquities...
Inside Bahrain

BTEA launches new ‘#WeWillMeet’ Campaign

As part of its efforts to increase the number of tourists coming into the Kingdom of Bahrain with a special focus on the Kingdom...
PR This Week

Kalaam Telecom Deploys Ciena WaveLogic Coherent Optics

Kalaam Telecom Group, a leading managed solutions provider for businesses across GCC and international markets, announced the launch of Kalaam Network Optical Transit (KNOT),...
PR This Week

stc Bahrain partners with CTG for global connectivity services

stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler signed a partnership with China Telecom Global (CTG), a leading global ICT services provider for the Seamless global...
PR This Week

Azadea Group Donates 432 Boxes of Clothes to Bahrain Red Crescent Society (BRCS)

As part of it’s continuing effort to promote Corporate Social Responsibility, the Azadea Group, the Kingdom’s leading retail company, has once again made a...
PR This Week

Zain Bahrain introduces ‘wherever you are let us stay connected’ campaign

Zain Bahrain, a leading telecoms operator in the Kingdom, has introduced a smart working system campaign under the title of 'wherever you are let...
PR This Week

The Central Bank of Bahrain and Bahrain Bourse launch Murabaha Sukuk Service

As part of the ongoing efforts towards the development of Islamic banking and promoting Capital Market in the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Central Bank...
Inside Bahrain

500th COVID-19 case discharged from Al-Hilal Hospital facility

Al Hilal Healthcare proudly announced the discharge of its 500th COVID-19 patient from one of the facilities the group manages. Presently there are three...
Inside Bahrain

National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) highlights measures taken to mitigate the spread of COVID-19

The National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) held a press conference at the Crown Prince Centre for Training and Medical Research at the...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
Hyundai Donates Medical supplies

Hyundai donates medical and protection equipment items worth USD $2.4 million...

One million seedlings of summer flowers

One million seedlings of summer flowers produced in Works Ministry’s nurseries

Google Stadia Android

You can now play Google Stadia on practically any Android phone

Kalaam Telecom launches ciena

Kalaam Telecom Deploys Ciena WaveLogic Coherent Optics