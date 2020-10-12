stc Bahrain partners with Mukta A2 Cinemas for Bahrain’s first drive-in cinema

Continuing its effort to connect with the community and enhance moviegoers’ innovative experiences further, stc Bahrain has entered into a digital transformation agreement with Mukta A2 Cinema to sponsor Bahrain’s first drive-in cinema. With a dedicated online ticket portal,http://stctickets.com.bh introduced the flexibility to access the website anywhere, anytime. stc Bahrain promises a new and high-quality shared entertainment experience from the comfort of a controlled, socially distant environment, thereby elevating Bahrain’s digital experience.

The new partnership is in-line with stc expanding its digital portfolio with new contactless solutions and experiences to keep the community connected and boost Bahrain’s domestic tourism. The stc Drive-In BH cinema located at Bahrain Bay brings a fresh new dimension to the Kingdom’s cinema experience, with value-added offers for the local community and special discounts for stc customers.

With a large outdoor screen and a set FM frequency, visitors can enjoy a great cinematic experience with family and friends, while adhering to social distancing rules. The stc drive-in cinema also offers the flexibility to book this new cinema-going experience online, without the hassle of queuing up or missing out on their movie of choice with the option of contactless payment to stay safe.





Commenting on the partnership, Karim Tabbouche, Chief Commercial Officer said, “We at stc Bahrain are at the forefront of transformative and innovative ideas that bring families and friends to spend quality time together while adhering to social distancing regulations. We are thrilled to partner with Mukta A2 Cinemas for this unique cinematic experience that will help elevate the entertainment industry and its digital transformation in the Kingdom.”

Mukra A2 Cinema’s COO, Mr. Akshay Bajaj commented: “Mukta A2 Cinemas is excited to bring together an all-new experience to its Drive-In BH outdoor cinema. We have always looked to serve the community of Bahrain with unique experiences. Our dynamic partnership with STC is yet another step in this direction. We look forward to engaging the community with various family friendly activations and further enhancing the outdoor cinema experience”.

Movie buffs can also tune into information on the screened movies, such as the genre, synopsis, event directions, with the choice to book from two daily shows at 7:30 pm and 10:30 pm. With safety measures at the drive-in cinema, the stc drive-in cinema can accommodate up to 80 vehicles, designating a safe distance from one another.

Visitors can experience the stc drive-in cinema starting BD 12 per car, each with up to 4-people max, with a special discount of 20% for stc customers. The ticket includes entrance fees and refreshments, including popcorn, nachos, and beverages. An outdoor café is also on-site for customers to avail of added menu offerings such as hot dogs, burgers, and pizzas through contactless payment options.