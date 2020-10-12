Monday, October 12, 2020
stc Mukta

stc Bahrain partners with Mukta A2 Cinemas for Bahrain’s first drive-in cinema

Continuing its effort to connect with the community and enhance moviegoers’ innovative experiences further, stc Bahrain has entered into a digital transformation agreement with Mukta A2 Cinema to sponsor Bahrain’s first drive-in cinema. With a dedicated online ticket portal,http://stctickets.com.bh introduced the flexibility to access the website anywhere, anytime. stc Bahrain promises a new and high-quality shared entertainment experience from the comfort of a controlled, socially distant environment, thereby elevating Bahrain’s digital experience.

The new partnership is in-line with stc expanding its digital portfolio with new contactless solutions and experiences to keep the community connected and boost Bahrain’s domestic tourism. The stc Drive-In BH cinema located at Bahrain Bay brings a fresh new dimension to the Kingdom’s cinema experience, with value-added offers for the local community and special discounts for stc customers.

With a large outdoor screen and a set FM frequency, visitors can enjoy a great cinematic experience with family and friends, while adhering to social distancing rules. The stc drive-in cinema also offers the flexibility to book this new cinema-going experience online, without the hassle of queuing up or missing out on their movie of choice with the option of contactless payment to stay safe. 

Commenting on the partnership, Karim Tabbouche, Chief Commercial Officer said, “We at stc Bahrain are at the forefront of transformative and innovative ideas that bring families and friends to spend quality time together while adhering to social distancing regulations. We are thrilled to partner with Mukta A2 Cinemas for this unique cinematic experience that will help elevate the entertainment industry and its digital transformation in the Kingdom.”

Mukra A2 Cinema’s COO, Mr. Akshay Bajaj commented: “Mukta A2 Cinemas is excited to bring together an all-new experience to its Drive-In BH outdoor cinema. We have always looked to serve the community of Bahrain with unique experiences. Our dynamic partnership with STC is yet another step in this direction. We look forward to engaging the community with various family friendly activations and further enhancing the outdoor cinema experience”.

Movie buffs can also tune into information on the screened movies, such as the genre, synopsis, event directions, with the choice to book from two daily shows at 7:30 pm and 10:30 pm. With safety measures at the drive-in cinema, the stc drive-in cinema can accommodate up to 80 vehicles, designating a safe distance from one another.

Visitors can experience the stc drive-in cinema starting BD 12 per car, each with up to 4-people max, with a special discount of 20% for stc customers. The ticket includes entrance fees and refreshments, including popcorn, nachos, and beverages. An outdoor café is also on-site for customers to avail of added menu offerings such as hot dogs, burgers, and pizzas through contactless payment options.

Previous articleHyundai donates 36,000 face masks to Bahrain to help fight COVID-19
Next article“Design Thinking for Pure living” – An online talk show with Design thinker and Social Entrepreneur Ms. Lakshmi Menon

RELATED ARTICLES

PR This Week

“Design Thinking for Pure living” – An online talk show with Design thinker and Social Entrepreneur Ms. Lakshmi Menon

Indian Ladies Association will be organising its next online talk show titled " Design thinking for Pure living" with Design thinker and social...
Read more
PR This Week

Hyundai donates 36,000 face masks to Bahrain to help fight COVID-19

Hyundai Motor Company is to donate medical equipment and personal protection items worth USD $2.4 million to countries across the Middle East...
Read more
PR This Week

Record number of baby deliveries in a month by Bahrain Specialist Hospital

Bahrain Specialist Hospital has recorded an unprecedented number of births in just 1 month, with over 100 babies being delivered at the...
Read more
PR This Week

Al Baraka Islamic Bank Wins “Best Innovation in Retail Marketing in the Kingdom of Bahrain” Award

Al Baraka Islamic Bank (AIB), one of the leading Bahraini financial institutions in the field of Islamic banking, has been awarded the...
Read more
PR This Week

Rotary Club of Salmaniya to distribute 1000 food boxes throughout the year

The project already began in the month of September, when club volunteers distributed 100 food boxes to many...
Read more
PR This Week

Zain Bahrain launches Aswat, a platform sponsoring various Speakers’ Podcasts

Zain Bahrain, a leading telecommunications operator in the Kingdom today launched ‘Aswat’, a platform dedicated to sponsoring speakers’ podcasts focusing on different topics of...
Read more

MOST READ

The National Medical Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) provides an update on the COVID-19 response in the Kingdom

Inside Bahrain
The National Medical Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) held a press conference at the Crown Prince Centre for Training and Medical Research at...
Read more
Update

Thai Mart Bahrain: The first Thai Shopping Mall in the Middle East!

Kingdom of Bahrain the ideal destination for Business & Investment in the Middle East brings a latest addition to the Kingdom’s international...
PR This Week

“Design Thinking for Pure living” – An online talk show with Design thinker and Social Entrepreneur Ms. Lakshmi Menon

Indian Ladies Association will be organising its next online talk show titled " Design thinking for Pure living" with Design thinker and social...
Inside Bahrain

“A Vision of Promise – Salman bin Hamad” documentary wins international acclaim

“A Vision of Promise-Salman bin Hamad” documentary film, by Bahraini Director Eva Dawed, brought about numerous achievements in 2020 after it was...
PR This Week

Zain partners with the 14TH edition of MIT Enterprise Forum Pan Arab Startup competition

MIT Enterprise Forum (MITEF) Pan Arab kicks-off of the 14th edition of the Arab Startup Competition (ASC), with an online call for applications inviting...
Inside Bahrain

Education Minister visits schools, praises precautionary measures

The administrative, educational and technical staff returned to public schools today after completing medical checkups in preparation for the commencement of the new academic...
Uncategorized

Splash launches Athleisure Collection in style

Explore Splash’s Athleisure collection this season and make a lifestyle evolution with a wide range of eco-friendly high-performance comfortable sports wear from...
Sports This Week

BRAVE CF recognized as the biggest sports media property in the Middle East

BRAVE Combat Federation, the mixed martial arts organization founded by His Highness Shaikh Khaled bin Hamad Al Khalifa has made headlines around...
PR This Week

Rotary Club of Salmaniya to distribute 1000 food boxes throughout the year

The project already began in the month of September, when club volunteers distributed 100 food boxes to many...
Uncategorized

The Culture Authority Launches the Craftsmen Apprenticeship Training Program

The Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities launched the Craftsmen Apprenticeship Training Program at the Jasra Handicrafts Center, as part of the...
Uncategorized

Bahrain.bh is Your One-Stop-Site for the Government Services and Info!

Whether you are a citizen or resident in the Kingdom, the National Portal bahrain.bh needs to be on your list of bookmarks....
Inside Bahrain

Police dogs to detect COVID-19 cases at ports

Interior Ministry has started to use police dogs to detect and discover those infected with the coronavirus. It is...
Wheels and Gears

The new 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA: Designed for those with Bigger Plans

The new 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA was recently launched at the Al Haddad Motors showroom in Salmabad. The new GLA is the eighth...
Spotlight

The Realistic Canvas of Bahrain Scenes: Interview with Mazen Ghurbal

Bahraini artist Mazen Ghurbal has brought whole new imagery of Bahrain’s art scene with his realistic paintings. The self-taught artist has created...
Sports This Week

Eight individual Group One winners among Bahrain International Trophy entries

Quadruple Group One winner Barney Roy heads a stellar list of entries for the second running of the Bahrain International Trophy at Sakhir Racecourse...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
Police dogs COVID-19

Police dogs to detect COVID-19 cases at ports

Desigh thinking for Pure Living Lakshmi

“Design Thinking for Pure living” – An online talk show with...

Hyundai Face Mask Bahrain

Hyundai donates 36,000 face masks to Bahrain to help fight COVID-19

Birth Month

Record number of baby deliveries in a month by Bahrain Specialist...