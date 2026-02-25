stc Bahrain Partners with Seef Properties to Present “Ramadan Al Liwan with stc”

stc Bahrain, a digital enabler, has announced its strategic partnership with Seef Properties to present “Ramadan Al Liwan with stc,” a month-long community activation taking place throughout the holy month of Ramadan 2026.

Through this collaboration, stc Bahrain reinforces its commitment to fostering meaningful community engagement by supporting culturally enriching experiences that bring families and visitors together during one of the most significant times of the year.

As part of the activation, Al Liwan will host a series of entertainment and cultural activities designed to celebrate the spirit of Ramadan. Visitors can enjoy arts and crafts activities, live calligraphy sessions, and musical performances, creating a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere for all age groups. The program will also feature a special Gergaoun segment, including traditional Laiwa and Fraisa performances, alongside giveaways organized by Al Liwan’s tenants and team.

Commenting on the partnership, Karim Tabbouche, Chief Commercial Officer at stc Bahrain, said: “We are proud to be partners with Seef Properties to bring together ‘Ramadan Al Liwan with stc. We are proud to contribute to a vibrant Ramadan atmosphere that enriches the experience for families and visitors throughout the holy month.”

On his part, Duaij al Rumaihi, Chief Commercial Officer at Seef Properties, stated: “We are pleased to collaborate with stc Bahrain to present this distinctive Ramadan experience at Al Liwan. This collaboration reflects our commitment to enhancing the destination’s community-focused offering and creating engaging moments that bring families and visitors together in a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere throughout the Holy Month.”

By partnering with one of Bahrain’s most dynamic lifestyle destinations, stc Bahrain continues to strengthen its role beyond connectivity, supporting initiatives that enrich social life and reinforce community bonds across the Kingdom.