stc Bahrain partners with TCS to drive IT operations transformation and scale digital infrastructure

During LEAP 2026, stc Bahrain, a digital enabler, has signed a strategic partnership with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to transform its IT operations and establish a future-ready operating model. By leveraging TCS’s global telecommunications expertise and cutting-edge digital capabilities, stc Bahrain aims to accelerate operational efficiency, drive innovation and build a digital foundation to support its long-term growth ambitions.

The transformation program will focus on modernizing stc Bahrain’s technology landscape to achieve greater organizational agility and resilience. By integrating best-in-class managed services and advanced automation into its core IT framework, the company will streamline service delivery, enhance system reliability and provide a superior digital experience for its customers. This initiative is set to unlock significant operational efficiencies, allowing the business to respond more effectively to the evolving demands of the telecommunications market.

Commenting on the announcement, Eng. Khalid Al Osaimi, CEO of stc Bahrain, said: “Our partnership with TCS marks a critical advancement in our digital transformation journey. By embedding advanced managed services, automation and global best practices into our IT operations, we are reinforcing our infrastructure to be more resilient, agile and efficient, ensuring we continue to deliver high-quality digital solutions to our customers.”

This collaboration aligns with stc Bahrain’s overarching strategy to remain at the forefront of the region’s digital landscape. By establishing a scalable and modern IT foundation, stc Bahrain is well-positioned to drive sustainable growth, support the Kingdom’s digital economy and maintain its status as a leader in the telecommunications sector.