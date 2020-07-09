Thursday, July 9, 2020
stc 5G pioneers

stc Bahrain pioneers ahead in 5G technology

stc Bahrain, a world class digital enabler, announced the launch of the Kingdom’s first integrated large-scale indoor 5G commercial deployment, setting a new benchmark in developing an integrated network infrastructure that supports 5G connectivity. The deployment carried out at stc Bahrain’s corporate headquarters in collaboration with Huawei reiterates stc Bahrain’s digital vision of introducing technological breakthroughs with new experiences and opportunities for its business customers and individuals, at large.

Elevating stc’s network agility to a whole new level with faster speeds with peak indoor data rates of 1.2 Gbps, massive connections and lower latency, stc’s successful 5G deployment is set to use the latest applications and modern systems to improve the technology services in the company and thus provide the best technologies to customers.

Commenting on this, Eng. Nezar Banabeela, stc Bahrain’s CEO said, “stc Bahrain is committed to investing in new levels of agile and highly flexible network infrastructure that not only enables our business and customers but also positions Bahrain as a global telecommunication and ICT player. With this recent breakthrough, we’re proud to be leading 5G indoor commercial deployment in the Kingdom.”

“Moreover, by launching this technology at our headquarters, this enables us to further explore its reach and capabilities through numerous field tests and pre-commercial trials of potential 5G user cases at our Innovation Center located in the main building and develop new 5G services that support our customers’ business requirements,” he added further.

For more information please visit https://www.stc.com.bh/ or call 124.

