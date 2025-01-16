stc Bahrain plants 55,000 trees in “Trees for Life” campaign

- Advertisement -

stc Bahrain, a digital enabler, celebrates a significant milestone in its ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability through its flagship “Trees for Life” campaign. As a key driver of Bahrain’s environmental transformation, stc Bahrain planted 27,172 trees across the Kingdom in 2024, bringing the total number planted since the campaign’s inception in 2021 to over 55,000. These efforts have significantly enhanced green spaces across diverse locations, including schools, parks, main roads, and hotels, contributing to a healthier and sustainable environment for the local community.

“Trees for Life” is a testament to stc Bahrain’s commitment to combating climate change and creating a sustainable future for Bahrain. By leveraging public-private partnerships, stc Bahrain is demonstrating its leadership in driving positive environmental impact. The campaign directly supports Bahrain’s national afforestation plan to double the number of trees in the Kingdom from 1.8 million to 3.6 million by 2035, a crucial step towards achieving the government’s vision of net-zero emissions by 2060.

Sh. Zeyad Al Khalifa, Chief Government Affairs Officer at stc Bahrain stated “We are extremely proud of the impact ‘Trees for Life’ has achieved. This initiative reflects our deep commitment to environmental stewardship and the power of collaboration. By working together with our partners, we are creating a greener, healthier Bahrain for generations to come.”

stc Bahrain’s commitment to sustainability goes beyond simply planting trees. The company actively engages with the community, fostering environmental awareness and inspiring widespread participation in sustainability initiatives. stc Bahrain plans to amplify these efforts in 2025 by planting an additional 30,000 trees. The company invites public and private sector organizations, and individuals to join this national cause and contribute to a greener Bahrain.

- Advertisement -

stc Bahrain’s collaborative approach has created strong partnerships with a diverse range of organizations, including government ministries, governorates, and municipalities, as well as private sector organizations such as SADAD, Northern and Southern Governorates, Northern and Southern Municipalities, Hasan & Habib Sons of Mahmood (HHM Group), Carrefour, Huawei, Aqaratcom, American Express, Memac Ogilvy, Nass Group, Silah, Al Amin Gardening Solutions, and educational institutions such as the American School of Bahrain, Bahrain Bayan School, IKNS, the British School, and the Address Beach Resort Bahrain Hotel, among others.

Launched in collaboration with the Supreme Council for Environment and the Ministry of Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture, “Trees for Life” follows a comprehensive long-term action plan. This plan, developed in partnership with government entities and key stakeholders, aims to increase afforestation, reduce pollution, purify the air, and protect the community, ultimately achieving environmental sustainability.