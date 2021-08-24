stc Bahrain recognized for next level cyber security

Listen to this article now

stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler, has successfully re-certified its security operation centre (SOC) and infrastructure with the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) 3.2.1 compliance.

PCI-DSS is regarded as the most globally recognized payment card security standard in the industry. PCI DSS was established in 2004 by major Debit and Credit Card networks to secure and protect businesses, systems and operations involved in storing, processing, or transmitting cardholder data against data theft and fraud.

As a world-class service provider, stc Bahrain ensures to protect and secure its operations by complying with all privacy and regulations standards while providing the highest level of information security. stc Bahrain has place its operations and customers security at the core of its operations. Hence, this prestigious certificate represents an important milestone that will further build customers’ trust in card payment by providing unparalleled data security maintained by stc Bahrain’s Security Operation Centre.

Eng. Nezar Banabeela, CEO of stc Bahrain, commented: “We are proud to be certified by one of the most important global payment card security bodies in the world. It stands testament to the high level of security that we provide to all our customers through our certified security operation centre”.

He further added: “As we are witnessing the rapid acceleration from all businesses towards digital transformation, business owners and executives need to ensure the highest protection of their businesses and their customer’s data from cyber threats. stc Bahrain, being certified by a global industry standard for data security will indeed provide confidence and help organizations to protect their customer data to build the trust for business growth”.

stc Bahrain is committed towards investing in its data security, being a service provider that caters to all types of businesses and enterprises in Bahrain including those in the banking and finance sector, in which PCI-DSS certification is mandatory for their security service provider.

It is worth noting that PCI-DSS validation was conducted by authorized qualified security assessors to thoroughly check security management, policies, procedures, network architecture, software designs and other critical protective measures to protect customer data and lock in cyber security.