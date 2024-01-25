stc Bahrain selects 33 Bahraini graduates for jeel ICT Program

- Advertisement -

stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler, has announced the selection of 33 Bahraini graduates for its jeel ICT program. The 100% nationalized talent development initiative aimed at providing Bahraini youth with invaluable work experience, skills, and knowledge to advance their careers in the dynamic field of Information and Communication Technology (ICT). The program is organised strategically in partnership with the Ministry of Labour, the Bahrain Economic Development Board (EDB), and The Labour Fund (Tamkeen) and Development partner, the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF).

With the objective of underscoring the Kingdom’s commitment to investing in the ICT capabilities and competencies of Bahraini Youth through world-class training and career development opportunities, the jeel ICT, is the evolution of stc Bahrain’s successful Graduate Development Program (GDP) which was first launched in 2012.

Over 3,000 applications were received for the jeel ICT program over a span of one year, with more than 25% applications received from the Ministry of Labour Talent Pool. From this, 800 applicants were shortlisted to 200 candidates to identify 33 outstanding graduates following a rigorous evaluation process by a panel of judges.

A notable point to mention is the use of a Gamified Psychometric assessment during the evaluation process, where over BHD 10,000 worth of customized development feedback were shared with all the 200 candidates upon the completion of the assessment to create a sustainable selection process. The assessment was executed by a Gamified approach that developed customized feedback document for all candidates.

The 33 graduates selected to undergo the 12-month internship at stc Bahrain, will benefit from a cutting-edge learning experience facilitated through a dedicated Learning Platform and Learning Applications. With an investment of more than 45,000 Development hours, the program includes over 5,000 hours of Coaching and Mentoring (C&M), ensuring a comprehensive and immersive educational journey.

Engaging in real-world application, the 33 graduates will get an experience to work on more than 60 projects, with hands-on experience in various aspects of information and communication technology, hackathons, ideation, and incubation processes. The graduates will also be entitled to a monthly salary and medical insurance as part of their year-long internship at stc Bahrain. Post completion of the internship, 10 exemplary candidates will be offered full-term employment at stc, contributing to the growth of Bahrain’s high-skilled workforce.

On this occasion, H.E Mr. Jameel bin Mohammed Ali Humaidan, Minister of Labour, praised stc Bahrain’s community initiatives and in particular this training program which was implemented aiming to provide Bahraini graduates with the necessary skills and experience in the ICT sector.

His excellency also indicated that such programs are in line with the Ministry of Labor’s strategy in qualifying job seekers in various sectors in cooperation with “Tamkeen”, stressing on the importance of enhancing collaboration between stakeholders to make training programs successful and provide national competencies needed by the labor market.

He also congratulated all the graduates of this program, wishing them success and advancement in their career path by developing their skills and gaining experience in the ICT sector.

In addition, Her Excellency Ms. Maha Abdulhameed Mofeez, Chief Executive of Tamkeen said, “We are pleased to be part of this strategic partnership to upskill and reskill Bahrainis in the evolving ICT sector. ICT skills are currently highly demanded in the changing labour market, and we continuously work to bridge the gap between in-demand skills and available opportunities to create quality sustainable jobs for local talent, and make Bahrainis the employees of choice in the private sector.”

“At stc Bahrain, we are grateful for the extensive support provided by Ministry of Labour, the Bahrain Economic Development Board (EDB), and Tamkeen, who have been instrumental in making this program a success. This initiative not only addresses the critical ICT skills gap but also aligns seamlessly with our CSR initiatives reflecting a shared commitment to the governments for youth development,” said Eng. Nezar Banabeela, stc Bahrain CEO.

Adding further Eng. Banabeela said, “By providing cutting-edge learning opportunities in collaboration with our Development partner BIBF, our jeel ICT program goes beyond traditional education, equipping our young Bahraini graduates with the skills and knowledge essential for success in the rapidly evolving world of technology via hands on projects. It is a step forward in our mission to empower the Bahraini youth with the tools they need to advance their careers in the dynamic field of Information and Communication Technology (ICT).”

This initiative aligns with the government’s vision for Digital Transformation, emphasizing the significance of the Telecom Sector as a key industry for developing highly skilled local talent for the digital era.