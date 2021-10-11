stc Bahrain the Diamond Sponsor of Bahrain Smart Cities Summit 2021

Listen to this article now

stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler, has been named the official Diamond Sponsor of Bahrain Smart Cities Summit 2021. The summit, taking place on October 10th and 11th, is organized under the patronage of His Excellency Eng. Essam Bin Abdulla Khalaf, Minister of Works, Municipalities Affairs and Urban Planning.

The Smart Cities Summit, in its 5th edition, held under the theme “Redefining Smart Cities”, represents an engaging platform for industry leaders to connect and discuss smart solutions, digital transformation and the potential to transform societies into sustainable and smart cities.

Commenting on the sponsorship, Eng. Nezar Banabeela, CEO of stc Bahrain said, “We are excited to return and participate in the Bahrain Smart Cities Summit as Diamond Sponsors. It’s an outstanding platform to showcase our innovative and advanced solutions and contributions that support Bahrain’s transition towards becoming a smart and sustainable community. At stc Bahrain, we continue to invest in new infrastructure through futuristic connectivity services that aim to build a sustainable ecosystem, in which it impacts the way communities, individuals, businesses and governments interact and develop.”

During the event, stc Bahrain will showcase its smart and physical solutions such as mobile ATMs, that allows banks to take ATMs closer to customers, Emergency Vehicle Solutions, to connect them with hospitals, and Smart Meters deployed at residential properties, to automate the reporting on electricity consumption in Bahrain . Moreover, to control traffic, stc Bahrain will showcase its smart solutions such as smart lighting, Fleet Management, Traffic Flow Automations and electronic Tolling solutions. Through its state-of-the-art Innovation Center, stc Bahrain continues to invest in developing modern smart solutions that are in line with the government’s digital vision of making the economy, environment, and quality of life more efficient and effective.