stc Bahrain, the first telecom operator in Bahrain to offer Roadside Assistance and Home Assistance services

stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler, is the first telecom operator in Bahrain to venture into Roadside Assistance and Home Assistance services, expanding its product portfolio under stc protect and setting new benchmarks. stc Bahrain partners with Gulf Assist to offer exclusive benefits including flexible payment options and competitive pricing for stc protect.

stc protect, the umbrella brand for InsurTech products and services under stc Bahrain, is a digital platform offering a range of insurance services from device insurance, extended warranty to travel insurance and the recently launched assistance services, Roadside and Home assistance.

Furthermore, the yearly plans offer customers assistance within 45 – 60 minutes for both the Home Assistance and Road assistance catering to the broad community. The stc protect services are available to stc and non-stc customers, provides customers with contactless payment options using their credit or debit cards as well as the flexibility of using their prepaid credit balance or their postpaid connections.

Talking about stc protect, Eng. Nezar Banabeela, stc CEO said, “In line with stc Bahrain’s vision of being a digital enabler for various services, stc protect is built on InsurTech innovations that enables us to connect with the broader community while promoting their economic inclusion and well-being. Our recent introduction of Roadside and Home Assistance services positions us uniquely and has paved the way for us to expand our presence within the insurance/assistance sector and explore new categories beyond the telecom services.”

The roadside assistance from stc protect covers all eligible vehicles in case there is an on-road emergency in which customer requires towing, on site repair, battery charging, fuel delivery, locksmith services and flat tire replacement. Customers can purchase additional plans if they have more than one vehicle. stc Bahrain offers two plans for the roadside assistance which includes, roadside assistance basic which covers roadside assistance services in Bahrain for BD 6.4 and roadside assistance plus plan which covers roadside assistance services in the GCC for BD 9.9.

The stc protect roadside assistance plan also offer add-ons from small car replacement which covers in case of accidents in Bahrain up to three days for only BD 8.8 as well as pickup and delivery covering vehicle maintenance and inspection for BD 10.8 and lastly taxi services providing services within Bahrain (2x/year) for only BD 7.9.

stc Bahrain provides its customers with the home assistance service that covers them with emergency needs while in the safety and comfort of their homes. The home assistance basic plan includes emergency plumbing, electrical, glazing and locksmith assistance for BD 4.9.

For more information please visit www.stcprotect.com.bh to learn more about stc protect products or call 80001712/17576642.