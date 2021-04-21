stc Bahrain to launch Camouflaged Small Cell Solution across the Kingdom

stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler, has announced the launch of a first-of-a-kind Camouflaged Small Cell Solution that will provide coverage improvement to 4G and 5G networks across several areas in Bahrain. This new innovative technology enables customers with faster data services to meet the growing data traffic demand in hotspots areas in Bahrain.

The new Camouflaged Small Cell Solution provided by stc Bahrain is built to support the wireless communications in high traffic areas such as school campuses, business districts, etc. where it will increase densification of networks, hence, improving overall network, performance, and capacity.

Additionally, with the deployment of the Camouflaged Small Cell Solution, stc Bahrain will have a rapid and cost-effective system that will tackle all challenges associated with radio site solution as well as the growing data demand. Moreover, this new solution will provide aesthetically pleasing installation designs that is in line with the Kingdom’s vision and in compliance with PRS regulation to beautify the look of radio station towers.

Commenting on the new project, Eng. Nezar Banabeela, stc Bahrain CEO said: “We are pleased to launch this new first of a kind solution in Bahrain, the deployment of the new Camouflaged Cell Solution will enhance overall user experience in high traffic areas. We continue to invest in our infrastructure to further support our network’s capability and reliability to better serve our customers with innovations that enhance their daily life.” He further added: “We are delighted to kick-off this project with Bahrain Bay and we aim to cover more areas to serve our customers’ base all around the Kingdom”. stc Bahrain has conducted the “Proof of Concept” of this new innovative solution following successfully deployed of camouflaged street pole Small Cell. Moreover, the first phase of the project is planned to be completed by Q3 2021 and will see light at Bahrain Bay, hotspots areas of Manama and Hoora.