stc Bahrain to showcase Trees for Life and a high-tech Business Center at Bahrain International Garden show (BIGS) 2023

Extending its support for one of the region’s leading gardening and agriculture shows for the eighth year, stc Bahrain will be showcasing Trees for Life achievements and a dedicated high-tech Business Center at the Bahrain International Garden Show 2023 (BIGS).

stc Bahrain’s participation in the exhibition comes as part of its social responsibility program and its commitment to providing continuous support to the national initiative for the development of the agricultural sector. As part of its participation, stc Bahrain’s Business Center equipped with the latest technology will enable exhibitors and participants to experience seamless connectivity to complete their needed duties. Moreover, the company will be showcasing its milestone achievements of the “Trees for Life” campaign that it launched in 2021 in cooperation with the Supreme Council for the Environment and the Ministry of Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture to support national afforestation plans.

Shaikh Zeyad Al Khalifa, Chief Government Affairs Officer at stc Bahrain, said: “stc Bahrain is committed to supporting the Kingdom’s economic vision in various sectors, including the agricultural sector, and this is evident through its continuous support over eight years for the Bahrain International Garden Show and its commitment towards sustainable development initiatives in the Kingdom.

Shaikh Zeyad Al Khalifa also urged the participants in the exhibition to take full advantage of the various services that the stc business center will provide and visit the pavilion of the “Trees for Life” campaign and learn about the campaign’s goals and achievements.

BIGS, organized by the National Initiative for Agricultural Development (NIAD) and under the patronage of His Majesty King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain, with the support of Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka Bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, Wife of His Majesty and President of (NIAD), will officially open on March 9th. The industry event attracts experts and specialists in the environmental and agricultural fields, analysing various technologies and reviewing agricultural products, solutions and innovations offered by major participating local and global players.