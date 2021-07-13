stc Bahrain triumphs as “Best Digital Transformation Provider”

Listen to this article now

stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler, was awarded the distinguished “Best Digital Transformation Provider” award for the telecoms sector at the World Economic Magazine Awards 2021. The award was presented to stc Bahrain in acknowledgement of its digital transformation journey and world-class customer experience.

In line with the Kingdom of Bahrain’s economic vision, stc Bahrain has successfully transformed from being a telco service provider to becoming a regional digital champion. The company has significantly invested in new infrastructure to pave the way for future connectivity services and cutting-edge technologies, this includes the 5G as the first network operator to offer commercially, cybersecurity, cloud computing, mobile payment solutions, insurtech services, and more.

The award-winning network has recently launched E-toll Automated Crossing Solution to facilitate King Fahd consumer and commercial causeway traffic, this technological breakthrough will contribute to Bahrain’s and Saudi Arabia’s economic growth, this comes as part of stc Bahrain and King Fahd Causeway Authority’s efforts to invest in smart transportation systems and enhance its infrastructure facilities without interrupting traffic flow.

Eng. Nezar Banabeela, CEO of stc Bahrain, commented: “We are honoured to be highly recognized by the World Economic Magazine for our strides in becoming the Best Digital Transformation Provider for the telecom sector. As the fastest-growing, most innovative telecommunication operator in Bahrain, we place innovation and digital transformation at the heart of everything we do and have taken great steps towards better serving our customers.”

World Economic Magazine Inc., a US-based publication is committed to promote the understanding of financial literacy and economic multi-polarity in today’s global economy and international trade in particular for its global audience.This award adds to the many local, regional, and international awards that stc Bahrain has won, including “CHRO of the year” and “HR event of the year “at GCC Best Employer Brand Awards 2020- 2021, as well as “CEO of the Year” and “Best Digital Infrastructure Development” at International Business Magazine 2021, “Best Integrated Payments Solution Provider” at the Global Economics Awards 2020 and “Best Emerging Market Initiative” at the 2020 Telecoms World Middle East Awards.