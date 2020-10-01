stc Bahrain wins Bahrain’s “Best integrated payment solutions provider” at The Global Economic Awards 2020

stc Bahrain, the world-class digital enabler, has won the distinguished “Best integrated payment solutions provider” award at The Global Economic Awards 2020. The award recognizes stc Bahrain’s contribution to the Kingdom’s progress towards a cashless and digital economy. It proactively addresses the growing need for payment solutions convenient and easy to use with its digital mobile wallet, stc pay.

The achievement reiterates stc Bahrain leading the way in digitizing service experiences and making them more relevant to the needs of today’s fast-moving, digital consumer. With a market-leading reputation for innovation aligned with evolving customer requirements, the company has been focusing on digital technology and digital solutions that are secure, quicker, and easier.

Eng. Nezar Banabeela, CEO of stc Bahrain, commented: “We are honored to be recognized as the Best integrated payment solutions provider award on a prestigious international platform as we continue to invest in next-generation innovative digital solutions and set new benchmarks in the Fintech sector. The stc pay is another step forward for us to go beyond the Telecom pure-play and enrich the lives of our customers even further and create a safe and integrated digital service experience.”

The Global Economic Award adds to the many local, regional and international awards, which stc has won since its inception, including Best enterprise service, Best Digital Transformation and Best Customer Service.