stc Bahrain wins “Best Consumer Security Solutions” Award with International Finance Awards

stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler, has received the prestigious “Best Consumer Security Solutions” award in the International Finance Awards 2021. The award was presented to stc Bahrain in acknowledgement of its digital transformation journey and world-class customer experience. International Finance is a premium business and finance magazine published by UK’s International Finance Publications Limited.

Dynamic nature of highly disruptive cyberthreats are among the key challenges that consumers and business owners must contend with in today’s hyperconnected world. An increasing demand for organization to protect their operation as cyberattacks on critical infrastructure rated the fifth top risk in 2020 the risk continues to grow in 2021 as IoT cyberattacks alone are expected to double by 2025. According to statistics Cybercrime is set to cost the world $10.5 trillion annually by 2025. Furthermore, the number of Internet connected devices is expected to increase from 31 billion in 2020 to 35 billion in 2021 and 75 billion in 2025. For that reason, stc Bahrain has places its customers security at the core of its operations and continues to develop and invest in solutions to enable them to safely network with the highest standards of service possible.

As a result, stc Bahrain has launched a full array of managed cybersecurity services that includes, security monitoring and reporting, web application firewall, end point security, vulnerability assessment and penetration testing. Under cyber security offering, stc Bahrain CSC will monitor and provide recommended actions to mitigate the threats or provide mitigation steps for customers to act against the identified threats, ensuring the security and compliance of the critical IT assets. stc is in partnership with world-class cybersecurity vendors and utilize local cybersecurity resources to protect businesses, maintain compliance and service availability from the growing threats. Additionally, stc Bahrain’s ICT solutions provide services which include design, deployment, configuration, integration, testing and maintenance for the customers security.

Furthermore, stc Bahrain’s cyberSecurity Services with 24/7 SOC can be provided to a range of business sectors such as government entities, SME’s and large corporations from multiple industries such as banking, transportation, aviation, hospitality, health care, manufacturing, construction and education. stc’s PCI-DSS certified security operation centre is located in stc premise with full time dedicated security professional and equipped with locally hosted monitoring platform to comply with data privacy regulations. Offering a monthly security posture report to optimise performance and to secure a reliable service that’s tailored to meet all customers need, customers can then enrich their plans with wide variety of add-ons covering additional features, services, and devices to be better prepared against any cyberattacks.

Eng. Nezar Banabeela, CEO of stc Bahrain, commented: “Our mission in stc Bahrain is to add value and make the lives of our customers easier by delivering differentiated customers security solutions and providing the highest quality in the way we serve them. We are thrilled to receive this prestigious award, which reconfirms our commitment of providing superior experience to our customers at all our touch points.”

stc Bahrain has also developed a Security Awareness program which offers a short, comprehensive courses for corporations, aiming to empower the team to build and maintain a culture of cyber awareness and vigilance – keeping the employees, clients and corporate infrastructure safe.

This award adds to the many local, regional, and international awards, which stc Bahrain has won “Best Digital Transformation Provider” 2021 by the World Economic Magazine, as well as “CEO of the Year” and “Best Digital Infrastructure Development” at International Business Magazine 2021, “Best integrated payments solution provider” at the Global Economics Awards 2020 and “Best Emerging Market Initiative” at the 2020 Telecoms World Middle East Awards.